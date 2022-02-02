When the Los Angeles Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals Feb. 13 in Super Bowl LVI, a streak which began with the first Super Bowl will remain intact.

There has been an alum from the Big 33 Classic in every Super Bowl and keeping that run going this season is Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd.

Boyd played for Pennsylvania in 2013 Big 33 game. That contest ended with the boys from the Keystone State routing the Maryland stars 58-27. And Boyd, a Clairton High School grad who played his college ball at Pitt was the game's MVP.

Boyd was part of five PA touchdowns . He ran back the opening kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown, threw a 68-yard halfback option pass for a TD, ran for a four-yard score and caught touchdown passes of 16 and five yards.

Both the Ram's Aaron Donald (PA, 2019) and Jake Funk (Maryland, 2015) were chosen to play in the Big 33 but did not participate, according to the Big 33 website.

