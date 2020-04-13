Missing baseball? Can't wait for the Boys of Summer to get back on the diamond. The Strat-O-Matic board game can help you get over the void of the, so far, postponed season.

The Strat-O-Matic company is playing the entire MLB schedule. Each day at 2 p.m., the results from the previous day's games are revealed complete with highlights, box scores and pitching and batting leaders. And the standings are updated.

In the simulated season, the Phillies are 6-10 4 1/2 games behind Washington in the National League East.

Here's the link at Strat-O-Matic.com with all the info for each of the games as well as all the stats for the 2020 simulated season.