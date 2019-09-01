The 2019 boys soccer season kicked off Friday. Here’s a look at some of the storylines to watch as the season unfolds for the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s boys teams.
On the rise
The L-L League graduated a large senior class from last season, including many players with prominent roles and spots in starting lineups. How well teams can fill these vacancies will determine how the season plays out.
Among the returning first-team all-stars from last year are Warwick’s Nolan Price, Hempfield’s Eddie Pohl, Ephrata’s Tyler Shue, McCaskey’s Sam Hershey, Cocalico’s Aaron Weitzel, Lancaster Mennonite’s Mesa Dula, Donegal’s Philip Herzog, Pequea Valley’s Kyle Diller and TJ Hershey, and Annville-Cleona’s Drew Eby and Macrae Plummer.
Cocalico wears L-L crown
Cocalico captured the league title for the first time in program history last year. The Eagles, bolstered by an experienced back line and timely scoring, finished their breakout season with a 19-2-0 record, including a 10-0-0 record in Section Three, a 3-0 victory over Lancaster Mennonite in the L-L League championship game and the No. 1 seed in the District Three Class 3A tournament.
Despite losing all-state selection Danny Engle to graduation, the Eagles retained several key figures from their championship run, including Weitzel, a forward who led the team in goals last year, the triumvirate of Alex Mellinger, Darren Main and Caleb Sturtevant at midfield, and defender Moses Madison.
Spirited section races
The Eagles were also one of the league’s four section champions last year. They look to fend off a Section Three field that includes Lancaster Mennonite and its band of experienced midfielders that helped the Blazers win last year's District Three Class 2A title, and a hungry Donegal team led by a stable of seniors.
Manheim Township and Warwick were co-champions in Section One last year, and they should have enough back to contend in a Section One battle royale that includes Hempfield and Conestoga Valley, which both picked up wins in last year’s district playoffs.
Manheim Central edged Elizabethtown in last year’s Section Two race. Both teams lost seniors that had contributed for multiple years, but could find themselves in the thick of the race once again, alongside a growing McCaskey program, an athletic Ephrata team and a deep Lampeter-Strasburg squad.
Pequea Valley earned the Section Four crown with a head-to-head win over Lancaster Catholic in the final week of the regular season. The Braves brought back some of their key players, including Diller and Hershey, while Lancaster Catholic looks to replace the production lost from Chris Richards, their leading scorer last year.
Warwick hires Wagner
Matt Wagner was the league’s only new head coaching hire in the offseason, replacing Gordy Cowher, who retired after spending two seasons in charge of the Warriors. Warwick graduated 17 seniors from last year but earned a statement win in Wagner’s head coaching debut Saturday by earning a 3-2 overtime victory over Lower Dauphin, one of Pennsylvania’s premier programs and winners of two state titles in the past three years.
Nonleague notes
Lower Dauphin is one of many quality teams to cross paths with L-L League squads on the nonleague schedule.
In the first weekend of the season, Hempfield suffered back-to-back losses to District One’s Spring-Ford and Cumberland Valley, last year’s District Three Class 4A champion.
Conestoga Valley and Manheim Township have regular season bouts against Wilson, which won the PIAA Class 4A championship game last year before vacating the title due to an age-rule violation.
Lancaster Mennonite’s schedule includes a visit to Salesianum, a state champion in Delaware.