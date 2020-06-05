Guidelines for the return of high school sports in Pennsylvania are coming next week, according to a spokesman for the state Department of Education.

“The departments of Education (PDE) and Health (DOH) will engage with the PIAA and expect to have more information next week,” PDE spokesman Eric Levis said in an email to Chris Harlan of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review on Thursday.

Pennsylvania schools shut down for the 2019-2020 school year April 9. The closure ends June 30, with schools presumably open July 1. Coaches and athletes around the state are assuming they will be able to begin offseason workouts on school facilities on that date.

During their meeting last month, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Directors gave Executive Director Robert Lombardi the authority to reopen sports, at least in theory, even before July 1.

Lombardi has said he would not do so without guidance from state government, particularly as it relates to Gov. Tom Wolf’s system of county-by-county collar-coded re-opening phases.

“Organized sports are only permitted in counties in the green phase of the Governor’s phased reopening plan,’’ Wolf said in a statement released last week.

"Organized team sports and events are defined as physical activity directed by adult or youth leaders that involves rules and formal practice and competition. This includes school and club sports as well as youth and adult formal activities. Physical activity conducted as part of summer programming is allowed. Activities and games with little or no physical contact are recommended.”

More than half the state’s counties, 34, are now in the green phase, after Wolf moved 12 counties into green Friday.

The other 33 counties, including Lancaster and Lebanon, are in the yellow phase.

“I’m waiting for some guidance on what ‘green’ means,’’ Lombardi said May 28. “I believe it will come shortly.’’

Wolf is now holding in-person press conferences three times a week. The next one is scheduled for Monday.

“We want to be able to give our member schools the best opportunity they can,” Lombardi said. “Right now (the 2020-21 school year begins) July 1. Anything earlier than that we think is a bonus.”