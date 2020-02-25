WEST LAWN — Both Cedar Crest and Wilson have basketball teams heavy on athleticism and toughness. Both have Programs, capital P. Both will defend you all day and all night long.
But Wilson has major-college-bound junior guard Stevie Mitchell, and that was enough to create separation here Tuesday.
The Bulldogs survived a wild, frenzied District Three Class 6A semifinal, 49-39 over the Falcons, to reach Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. district final at the Giant Center.
The opponent, to the delight of Berks Countians, will be Reading, which edged Central York in Tuesday’s other semi.
Wilson’s only loss is to Central York. The Bulldogs (26-1) beat Reading twice this year, by 23 and 16 points.
Tuesday’s scrap, before a packed and frenzied house, was much tighter than that, even though Falcons' coach Tommy Smith admitted, “That’s the best defensive team we’ve played this year, no doubt. They took us out of what we like to do.’’
Crest was dug all the way in on the defensive end, too. As usual. But Mitchell, a 6-2 combo guard who’s sorting through offers from the likes of Penn State, Marquette and Stanford, scored all ten of his team’s first-quarter points.
He also hit a three-pointer at the first-half buzzer, after a stereotypically long Wilson possession, to make it 23-16.
It felt closer than that, but not for long. Crest labored through a nightmarish third quarter: 0-for-4 from the field, five turnovers, and the Wilson lead stretched to 34-18 even though Mitchell scored just two in that stanza.
The Falcons looked dead in the water, but never accept that verdict lightly.
With about five minutes left, Smith had his club fouling the right Bulldogs and offense-defense substituting and somehow, often enough, keeping the ball out of Mitchell’s hands.
The Bulldogs missed eight straight free throws at one point. Crest was getting to the rim and the line itself, and when Amani Jones drilled a three, suddenly it was 39-37 with two minutes left.
“You know,’’ Smith said, “I like our chances at that point.’’
The Falcons didn’t handle the end very well. They had four turnovers from that point to the finish line, for a groan-inducing total of 20. The Bulldogs made five of their last eight free throws (16 of 30 for the game) and opened some daylight again.
“We put a fight together there at the end,’’ Smith said. “I’m so proud of these guys.’’
Mitchell finished with 22.
“When we play good players, we always say, ‘make them earn them,’ ’’ Smith said. “I think he did, man. I don’t think he had too many easy ones.’’
Illeri Ayo-Faleye led Cedar Crest (23-4) with 11 points.
The Falcons play for third place in the district Thursday at Central York. The winner gets District Seven’s (WPIAL) fourth seed in the first round of the state tournament. The loser gets the District Seven two seed.
The state playoffs begin Saturday, March 7.
“Right now, they don’t care about that,’’ Smith said of a despondent locker room. “But tomorrow, they’ll regroup. They’ll be ready to go. These kids are tough.’’