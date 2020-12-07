When the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers host Washington today, they will do so with two Lampeter-Strasburg grads in the starting lineup.

Both Matt Feiler and Matthew Wright will be trying to help the Steelers go to 12-0.

Washington at Pittsburgh

Today, 5 p.m.

Televised by FOX

Feiler, who played his college ball at Bloomsburg, has been with the Steelers since he was signed to their practice squad in 2016. Including all 11 games this season, he has been a starter on the offensive line at both tackle and guard since 2018.

Matt Feiler's stats via pro-football-reference.com

Here are Wright, left, and Feiler with their L-S high school coach John Manion.

Wright, who was signed to the Steelers practice squad last week, will play in place of kicker Chris Boswell.

Boswell, who has been the Pittsburgh place kicker since 2015, was downgraded Sunday from questionable to doubtful on the Steelers' injury list. That means Wright will take care of the kicking duties.

Wright, who was with the Steelers in training camp and for the exhibition season in 2019, played for Central Florida. He was one of the final cuts. This will be his first action in an NFL regular season game.