The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Dallas Cowboys in the the Pro Football Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, this year. The contest, which is the first preseason game of the year, will be Thursday, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m.

The matchup makes a lot of sense since three with connections to the Steelers and Cowboys will be part of a weekend of festivities, which includes Hall of Fame inductions on Saturday, Aug. 8.

Former Steelers defensive back Troy Polamalu and former coach Bill Cowher along with former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson will all be enshrined.

