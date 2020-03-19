The Pittsburgh Steelers have tendered a contract offer to Matt Feiler, as reported by the Associated Press. Feiler, a Lampeter-Strasburg grad, is a restricted free agent.

The contract is for $3.259 million. If another team signs Feiler and the Steelers don't match the offer, Pittsburgh would get a second-round compensatory draft pick, according to Joe Rutter at TribLive.com.

Feiler will be off the market once he signs the Steelers offer.

Feiler, who played his college football at Bloomsburg, started all 16 games last season at right tackle for the Steelers and he has made 27 starts in three seasons in Pittsburgh.

Feiler could move to right guard with the retirement of Ramon Foster.

Last week, Feiler got a bonus check for $387,578 for his performance during the 2019 season.