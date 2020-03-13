Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Matt Feiler's bank account got a boost Wednesday. Feiler, who started all 16 games for the Steelers last season at right tackle, was awarded $387,578 for his performance during the 2019 campaign.

That cash is in addition to the $645,000 he earned with the Steelers last season.

Performance-based pay is compensation for undrafted players or those selected in the late rounds as a reward for their stellar play.

Feiler's performance-based bonus was the seventh-highest amount, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Feiler, who played his collegiate ball at Bloomsburg, was undrafted and signed by Houston prior to the 2014 season. He spent that year on the Texans' practice squad.

A Lampeter-Strasburg grad, he has been with the Steelers since the 2016 season and has started 27 games over the last two seasons.

Feiler's contract he signed before last season was a one-year deal. He will become a restricted free agent when the contract expires next Wednesday. But all indications point toward the Steelers bringing him back for the 2020 season.

