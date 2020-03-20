One day after offering Lampeter-Strasburg grad Matt Feiler a new contract, the Pittsburgh Steelers added another offensive lineman. The Steelers signed Penn State alum Stefan Wisniewski.

Wisniewski, who is from the Pittsburgh area, announced the news Thursday night on his Twitter account.

Guess what Steelers fans...I’m coming Home!!!!! And I’m coming to win!!!! pic.twitter.com/UjPdpE9ezd — Stefen Wisniewski (@stefenwiz61) March 20, 2020

Wisniewski was a starter on Super Bowl championship teams two of the last three seasons. He helped the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LII and was a starter for the Kansas City Chiefs when they won the title in February.

Wisniewski is looking to help a Steelers offense line that lost recently retired Ramon Foster and free agent B.J. Finney, who signed with Seattle.

He was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the second round (48th overall) of the 2011 draft and played four seasons with the Raiders before spending the 2015 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He was with Eagles for 2016 through the 2018 seasons before signing with the Chiefs part way through the 2019 campaign.

He has played in 134 games, making 103 starts at both guard and center.

Stefan Wisniewski's stats via pro-football-reference.com