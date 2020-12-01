The Pittsburgh Steelers signed kicker Matthew Wright to their practice squad Monday. Wright, a Lampeter-Strasburg grad, was with the Steelers in training camp in 2019, when he was one of the last cuts.

The Steelers signed Wright as insurance in the event Chris Boswell, who is the only place kicker on the roster, is injured or ends up on the COVID-19 list.

Wright kicked well when with the Steelers in the 2019 preseason. But Boswell, who had a sub-par 2018 season, retained the job with stellar exhibition season of his own.

Wright kicked in college for the University of Central Florida, where he was a member of the Knights' 13-0 team in 2017. He is UCF's all-time leading scorer with 375 points and his 55 field goals are also a school best.

In 2019, Wright also had a tryout with the New England Patriots and in January he was competing for a job with the XFL's Tampa Bay Vipers.

Wright is the second L-S grad playing with the Steelers. Matt Feiler is a starter on the offensive line.