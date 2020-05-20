Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger posted video Monday showing that his injured right elbow, which sidelined him last year, has recovered enough following surgery for him to play in the 2020 season.

The video shows Roethlisberger throwing passes to teammates JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Connor and Ryan Switzer.

But it was not the power or accuracy of the Steelers' QB's arm that caught the attention of Gov. Tom Wolf. It was the fact that the video also showed Roethlisberger recently got a haircut and his beard trimmed at a Sewickley barbershop, as reported by Joe Rutter at TribLive.com.

Sewickley is in Allegheny County, which is in the Yellow phase of COVID-19 recovery. Barbershops are open not to open their county is in the Green phase.

“My concern is just a general concern,” Wolf said at his Tuesday new conference. “Anybody who puts himself or herself into harm’s way is something that I think we have to try to avoid. When you go to something like a barbershop, and you’re not protected, I don’t care who you are, the chances of that virus actually wreaking havoc on your life increases."

Roethlisberger said last year after his injury, "I'm not going to shave or cut my hair until I can throw a football again."

Here's the video he posted showing him throwing passes and sitting in the barber's chair.