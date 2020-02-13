Kansas West Virginia Basketball

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, right, poses with the West Virginia Mountaineer Mascot before West Virginia's NCAA college basketball game against Kansas on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

 Kathleen Batten

If the whole football thing doesn't work out, Ben Roethlisberger could make a career change and become a college mascot. The Steelers quarterback, who is recovering from surgery for an elbow injury, attended the Kansas-West Virginia men's college basketball game Wednesday night.

Prior to the contest, Roethlisberger, sitting courtside in Morgantown, tried on the cap of Mountaineer, West Virginia's mascot.

Roethlisberger, who's is sporting a beard, looked like he could step right in and takeover the mascot duties. 

Here's Big Ben looking like a Mountain Man trying on the cap for a photo op with Mountaineer.

Kansas scored the final nine points to beat West Virginia 58-49, as reported by the Associated Press.