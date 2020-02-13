If the whole football thing doesn't work out, Ben Roethlisberger could make a career change and become a college mascot. The Steelers quarterback, who is recovering from surgery for an elbow injury, attended the Kansas-West Virginia men's college basketball game Wednesday night.
Prior to the contest, Roethlisberger, sitting courtside in Morgantown, tried on the cap of Mountaineer, West Virginia's mascot.
Roethlisberger, who's is sporting a beard, looked like he could step right in and takeover the mascot duties.
Here's Big Ben looking like a Mountain Man trying on the cap for a photo op with Mountaineer.
Hate to see it.... pic.twitter.com/cq3FfejjCX— Capel Faithful (@CapelFaithful) February 13, 2020
Kansas scored the final nine points to beat West Virginia 58-49, as reported by the Associated Press.