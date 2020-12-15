Matt Feiler's season is over. Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman was placed on injured reserve by the club. He suffered an injury to his pectoral muscle in the Sunday night loss at Buffalo.

Pittsburgh Steelers' transactions

Feiler started all 13 of the Steelers' games this year at left guard. The earliest he could return would be for the playoffs, as reported by Chris Adamski of TribLive.com.

He started all of last season and 10 games in 2018 at right tackle before moving to guard this year.

Matt Feiler's stats via pro-football-reference.com

A Lampeter-Strasburg grad who played his college ball at Bloomsburg, Feiler will be an unrestricted free agent at season's end.

Feiler is one of two L-S grads with the Steelers. Kicker Matthew Wright is on the practice squad.

