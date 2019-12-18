Pittsburgh is battling for an AFC playoff berth but fans of the Steelers will not be able to watch their team play the New York Jets Sunday if they are Comcast Lancaster cable customers.
That's because WHP Channel 21, the Harrisburg based CBS affiliate carried by the cable company, will air the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns game instead of the Steelers-Jets contest.
The TV conflict between Steelers and Ravens games happens a couple of times a season because Channel 21 is required to televise the Ravens' away games as well as their sold out home games when the contests are on CBS.
Both the Steelers and Ravens play Sunday at 1 p.m.
Customers of cable companies in other parts of Lancaster County, including Blue Ridge, which serves Ephrata, Lititz and Manheim, Comcast Marietta, Comcast Lebanon and Comcast of Chester County, will be able to watch the Steelers.
They all carry KYW Channel 3, the Philadelphia based CBS affiliate, which will air the Steelers-Jets game.
So, Steelers supporters who are Comcast Lancaster customers will have to visit a friend who lives in another part of the county or go to a venue with a satellite service to view their team.
This is the final time this year there will a TV schedule conflict since the Steelers play the Ravens in the final regular-season game on Dec. 29.