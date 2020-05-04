Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Matt Feiler and his wife Julie welcomed a daughter, Emery, over the weekend.
Feiler, who played his college football at Bloomsburg, started all 16 games last season at right tackle for the Steelers and he has made 27 starts in three seasons for Pittsburgh.
The Steelers announced the birth on their Twitter account.
Congratulations to Julie and Matt Feiler on the birth of their daughter Emery! pic.twitter.com/W0c4rC1Pvw— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 3, 2020