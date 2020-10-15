The undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers (4-0) will host the 4-1 Cleveland Browns Sunday in a key AFC North matchup, but many of the Steelers faithful in the Lancaster area will not get to watch their team.

That's because the Harrisburg CBS affiliate, WHP Channel 21, will air the Baltimore Ravens-Philadelphia Eagles game instead.

When the Ravens are on CBS, Channel 21 is required by NFL television rules to carry their away games and soldout home games. That means when there is a schedule conflict with a Steelers game, the Ravens contest is given preference. Both games this Sunday are scheduled for 1 p.m.

So the only way a Steelers fan in the Lancaster area can see their team Sunday is if they have an NFL satellite service or venture to an establishment that subscribes to one.

