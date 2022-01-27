Ben Roethlisbeger has made it official. After 18 seasons, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback will retire. Roethlisberger announced his decision via his Twitter account.
A message from Ben:@steelers #NFL #SteelersNation #ThankYou#HereWeGo #LoveAndHonor pic.twitter.com/pUbKGO1nUs— BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) January 27, 2022
Roethlisberger, a two-time Super champion, was named to six Pro Bowls. He was NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2004.
During his career, he completed 64.4% (5,440 of 8,443) of his passes, 418 of them for touchdowns. He also rushed for 20 TDs.
His record as a starter was 165-81-1.
Here's video of Roethlisberger's receiving the fans' adulations in his final home game at at Heinz Field, a 26-14 win against Cleveland on Jan. 3.