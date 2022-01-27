Browns Steelers Football

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh.

 Gene J. Puskar - staff, AP

Ben Roethlisbeger has made it official. After 18 seasons, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback will retire. Roethlisberger announced his decision via his Twitter account.

Roethlisberger,  a two-time Super champion, was named to six Pro Bowls. He was NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2004.

During his career, he completed 64.4% (5,440 of 8,443) of his passes, 418 of them for touchdowns. He also rushed for 20 TDs.

His record as a starter was 165-81-1.

Roethlisberger's stats via pro-football-reference.com

Here's video of Roethlisberger's receiving the fans' adulations in his final home game at at Heinz Field, a 26-14 win against Cleveland on Jan. 3.

