Ben Roethlisbeger has made it official. After 18 seasons, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback will retire. Roethlisberger announced his decision via his Twitter account.

Roethlisberger, a two-time Super champion, was named to six Pro Bowls. He was NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2004.

During his career, he completed 64.4% (5,440 of 8,443) of his passes, 418 of them for touchdowns. He also rushed for 20 TDs.

His record as a starter was 165-81-1.

Roethlisberger's stats via pro-football-reference.com

Here's video of Roethlisberger's receiving the fans' adulations in his final home game at at Heinz Field, a 26-14 win against Cleveland on Jan. 3.