From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

1. Multiple L-L League football kicker/soccer standouts earned all-star nods for their work on the soccer pitch this fall: McCaskey’s Sam Hershey was named Section 1 Player of the Year, and he also garnered first-team all-star honors and an all-state nomination … Conestoga Valley’s Nate Heck was a Section 1 first-team all-star selection … Manheim Central’s Nate Reed was a Section 2 first-team all-star selection … Lampeter-Strasburg’s Andrew Reidenbaugh — who booted two field goals in the Pioneers’ district championship clincher vs. Elco last week — was a Section 2 second-team all-star … Elco’s Rheece Shuey — who boomed a field goal in the district championship game vs. L-S — was a Section 3 second-team all-star selection … Solanco’s Trent McDowell was a Section 3 second-team all-star selection … Cocalico’s Alex Mellinger was a Section 3 academic all-star selection … Pequea Valley’s Nevin Stoltzfus was a Section 4 first-team all-star selection … Annville-Cleona’s Mac Plummer — who owns the L-L League record with a 54-yard field goal set during his junior year last fall — was a Section 4 first-team all-star selection. It is a banner time for football specialists in the L-L League. No doubt. ... Complete L-L League 2020 boys soccer all-star list is here.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATS, STANDINGS

2. Braden Bohannon’s final prep numbers are posted, and they are mighty impressive. According to our records, Elco’s quarterback will exit the Raiders’ program with the second-most rushing yards by a QB in L-L League history. … Bohannon finished his senior season with 975 ground yards. He was just the second QB to lead the league in rushing during the regular season, joining Solanco’s Joel McGuire, who was the first to pull off the feat in 2018. … Bohannon’s final tally: 3,752 rushing yards, and that’s No. 2 on the league’s QB list, behind Cocalico’s Noah Palm, who had 4,202 ground yards for the Eagles. McGuire is third with 3,183. Again, that’s according to our records, dating back to the inception of the league in 1972. … We’ll see if Bohannon repeats as an all-state pick this fall; he also dominated at safety, where he had six interceptions and helped Elco win the outright Section 4 title and reach the D3-4A title game.

3. The final numbers are also in for Warwick senior QB Joey McCracken and Lebanon senior QB Isaiah Rodriguez, who each joined the 5,000-yard passing club this fall. They both had truncated seasons — and not just because of the coronavirus protocols. … McCracken missed the Warriors’ first two games while continuing to rehab a knee injury, and then Warwick had its D3-5A semifinal game against Governor Mifflin canceled because of positive COVID tests in the school district. … Rodriguez ended up missing Lebanon’s final two scheduled games because of a health issue. And the Cedars’ finale against Cedar Crest last Friday was canceled because of coronavirus concerns, so Rodriguez never got back on the field after he and McCracken both joined the 5,000-yard club on the same night back in October. … Their final numbers: McCracken 5,791 passing yards; Rodriguez 5,060 passing yards. If — and we hate saying if, but play along — McCracken gets those first two games, and at least one playoff game, he’s in the 6,000-yard club. And if Rodriguez would have played in three more max games, he likely would have approached 6,000 air yards. Alas, the 2020 season was what it was — and both guys were able to join the 5,000-yard club, so that’s a good thing. … McCracken exits Warwick at No. 13 on the league’s all-time passing chart, while Rodriguez departs Lebanon tied for 25th on the list.

Here are the L-L League’s 5,000-yard passers through the 2020 season …

1. Kyle Smith, Lancaster Catholic - 8,873 yards

2. Evan Simon, Manheim Central - 8,078 yards

3. Bear Shank, Lampeter-Strasburg - 8,013 yards

4. Grant Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley - 7,273 yards

5. Pat Bostick, Manheim Township - 7,260 yards

6. Chad Henne, Wilson - 7,071 yards

7. Brennan Scott, Manheim Township - 6,973 yards

8. Jeff Martin, Elco - 6,750 yards

9. Ben Meyers, Pequea Valley - 6,028 yards

10. James Capello, Lebanon - 5,996 yards

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

11. Zac Kulp, Elco - 5,992 yards

12. Jeff Smoker, Manheim Central - 5,900 yards

13. Joey McCracken, Warwick - 5,791 yards

14. Jordan Steffy, Conestoga Valley - 5,587 yards

15. Alex Trautman, Lebanon - 5,581 yards

16. Luke Emge, Manheim Township - 5,580 yards

17. Tyler Demmy, Conestoga Valley - 5,486 yards

18. Matt Zigment, Conestoga Valley - 5,476 yards

19. Cameron Roth, Garden Spot - 5,415 yards

20. Mark Pyles, Lebanon - 5,279 yards

21. Todd Shelley, Lampeter-Strasburg - 5,271 yards

22. Andy Breault, Elizabethtown - 5,195 yards

23. Clay Failor, Annville-Cleona - 5,160 yards

24. Nate Shank, Lampeter-Strasburg - 5,105 yards

25. Mike Cook, Conestoga Valley - 5,060 yards

25. Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon - 5,060 yards

27. Mitch Martin, Garden Spot - 5,002 yards

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage