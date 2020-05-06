Under normal circumstances, the summer club lacrosse season typically begins in late May, with the first tournaments following about a week or so later. That schedule has now been pushed back several weeks due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There’s still way more unknown than known,” Mark Pinkerton said.

Pinkerton, the Manheim Township girls lacrosse head coach, is the founder and owner of the Lancaster-based Xtreme girls lacrosse club.

“All June tournaments got pushed into July and August,” Pinkerton said. “Typically we would’ve started practices after Memorial Day and be done by mid-July.”

Xtreme, made up of seven teams for players in fourth through 11th grades, is one of three girls lacrosse club organizations in Lancaster County. The two others are Lanco Elite and Phantastix West. Lanco Elite has four teams players in eighth through 11th grades, while Phantastix West has four teams of players from seventh through 10th grades.

While players at the lower grade levels are still developing their lacrosse skills, the club game for those at the higher grade levels is the main form of exposure in getting in front of the eyes of college coaches at recruiting tournaments hosted by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association.

However, the IWLCA has cancelled its 2020 summer tournaments due to the risks presented by the coronavirus.

“Those are your prime recruiting tournaments that you go to,” Lanco Elite program director Mia Hall said. “So that’s been a little bit of a fiasco.”

According to Pinkerton and Hall, some colleges are restricting their coaches from traveling, not only out of health concerns but also due to financial constraints schools are facing.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Some college programs are working with budgets being cut,” said Hall, who was the Millersville coach from 2012 through 2018. “And coaches are being furloughed.”

As a result, players hoping to be recruited might instead have to make up a highlight reel of whatever tournaments they do end up participating in and send that film to college coaches.

There’s also the issue for club organizations of finding practice venues.

“Most high schools around here won’t let you do anything until July 1,” Hall said.

Xtreme and Phantastix West are planning to practice on Weaver Fields in Manheim Township, while Lanco Elite practices on Franklin & Marshall’s grass fields near Harrisburg Pike.

“I’m still waiting to see what state and federal guidelines will say,” Pinkerton said.

Then there’s this: liability insurance to protect club lacrosse organizations from being sued by parents should their child contract the coronavirus.

“In a normal year, all of our kids need to be registered with US Lacrosse,” Hall said. “When they do so they fall under US Lacrosse’s insurance coverage, which is awesome. ...US Lacrosse is now trying to navigate the insurance they’re providing.”

“The thing that scares me the most is this insurance component,” Hall said. “You don’t want to put yourself or your program at risk. ...but you also don’t want to have this mega-lawsuit against you. I want to keep hope up for all of these kids. We want to be able to give them this season.”