The Lancaster County Youth Baseball League and the Donegal Rheems Girls Softball League were both scheduled to start their 2020 seasons in mid-April. Now, the starts to those seasons are on hold thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re officially postponed,” Lancaster County Youth Baseball League president Brett Jackson said by phone Sunday. “What we’ve said at this point is, for obvious reasons, we’re postponed indefinitely.”

The Lancaster County Youth Baseball League is comprised of 130 teams across three age levels, with about 12 to 13 players on each team. That means the beginning of the spring seasons is delayed for more than 1,300 baseball players ages 14 and under.

The news is the same for the more than 1,000 softball players who make up more than 90 teams in the Donegal Rheems Girls Softball League, which is the head organization for the majority of youth softball associations in Lancaster County.

“We talked about an abbreviated season and maybe doing some kind of playoff thing in June,” Donegal Rheems Girls Softball League president Saul Cohen said. “If we could be done with this virus by the end of May and have some sense of normalcy in June then maybe we can get games played.”

Both Jackson and Cohen said many of the youth baseball and softball teams compete on fields owned by public schools. As a result, the leagues are somewhat at the mercy of the schools, which are closed indefinitely on the orders of Gov. Tom Wolf.

The Lancaster County Midget Baseball League is also in the same boat. That league has 20 teams, with more than 250 players ages 17 and under. Its season-opening date of May 26 is still intact for now.

“I’m relatively positive that May 26 date is probably going to be impacted,” said Ken Gerber, the league's general manager. “Hopefully it’s not, but I’m trying to be realistic. ... Let’s get to the end of April and see if schools will have to fish or cut bait. We can’t make a decision until schools make a decision because most of our teams use school fields.”

Jackson stressed that players and parents must understand the unique situation many people are in with regard to COVID-19's impact.

“We’re taking a wait-and-see approach. We don’t want to cancel anything,” Jackson said. “I miss baseball just as much as they do.”