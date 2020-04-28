The 2020 season is on hold for Challenger Lancaster, baseball league for children and adults with special needs.

A branch of Little League International, Challenger Lancaster has temporarily suspended the start to the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its season was originally scheduled to start this week.

“We had a board of directors meeting on Zoom (Monday) night,” league official Mike Tafelski said by phone Tuesday. “We agreed to temporarily suspend the season. Our season typically goes from late April to the end of June. At this point, we’re going to have another Zoom meeting in two weeks to re-address where we’re at. But as of now, we’re indefinitely suspended.”

Challenger marked its 30th anniversary last season, with 130 players participating across 12 teams.

“Most of our fields are provided by other county little league associations at no cost as part of a Little League International understanding or agreement,” Tafelski said. “All of our games are on Sundays, which is not a high-traffic day. So availability of fields is not a driving factor. The main concern is the safety and well-being of our players. With our league, it’s a population that has significant health risks to begin with. That is our utmost concern, and that may drive our ultimate decision, whatever that ends up being.”

Registration for the league’s 2020 season opened in early February and ended March 29. However, the league won’t have to worry about issuing refunds because it’s offered free of charge to participants.

“We’re fortunate in that regard in that we really have no fees,” Tafelski said.

However, the league does rely on an annual golf tournament as its major fundraiser. This year’s golf tournament was originally scheduled for June 1, but has since pushed back to Aug. 24, to be held at Tanglewood Manor Golf Club in Quarryville. Anyone interested in participating can send an email to challengerlancaster@comcast.net.