1. For the second time this season, a game has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test. Back in September, Conestoga Valley had its season-opener against Daniel Boone canned because of positive tests in CV’s school district. Now, Pequea Valley has had to suspend its athletic events because of a positive result in PV’s school district. End result: PV is closed through Oct. 13, and the Braves’ football game on Friday at home against Annville-Cleona has been postponed until Nov. 6. A-C officials are scrambling to find a game for this weekend. PV’s student-athletes will have online classes from home through Oct. 13 before they can return to fall sports. … FYI: CV is now slated to play Daniel Boone on Nov. 13.

2. Note to Lancaster Catholic: Be extra careful when you’re kicking off to Ephrata on Friday. The Mountaineers have a pair of top-notch return guys lining up deep in Andre Weidman and Brock Boyer. Weidman has six kick returns for 239 yards — a nifty 39.8 yards per return — and he took a kick 93 yards to the house for a TD back in Week 1 vs. Elco. Not to be outdone, Boyer has six kick returns for 152 yards — a steady 25.3 yards per return — with a long of 38 yards. Field position is a good thing. And with Weidman and Boyer doing special things in special teams, it’s definitely been a plus for Ephrata.

3. Here’s a pretty amazing stat that actually blew me away: The six full-time kickers in Section 2 have not missed a PAT attempt so far this season. Cocalico’s Alex Mellinger (9 for 9), Conestoga Valley’s Nate Heck (1 for 1), Elizabethtown’s Caiden Herr (9 for 9), Manheim Central’s Logan Shull (8 for 8), Solanco’s Trent McDowell (7 for 7) and Warwick’s Tanner Haines (16 for 16) are a perfect 50 for 50 heading into Week 4. How cool is that?

PICKS: Struggled a tad back in Week 3, so I’m looking for a little redemption here in Week 4. My selections …

LAST WEEK: 8-4

OVERALL: 29-9

Hempfield over Cedar Crest

Manheim Township over Penn Manor

Wilson over McCaskey

Cocalico over Conestoga Valley

Warwick over Elizabethtown

Manheim Central over Solanco

Ephrata over Lancaster Catholic

Lampeter-Strasburg over Donegal

Lebanon over Garden Spot

Columbia over Northern Lebanon

Elco over Octorara

Annville-Cleona at Pequea Valley - POSTPONED

