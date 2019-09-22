Listed below are updates and notable performances from Lancaster-Lebanon League alums in Saturday’s college football games played over the weekend.

In all, the wrapup consists of 38 players on 21 college teams. It includes highlights from Annville-Cleona, Cedar Crest, Cocalico, Conestoga Valley, Donegal, Elco, Elizabethtown, Garden Spot, Lampeter-Strasburg, Lancaster Catholic, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, McCaskey, Northern Lebanon, Pequea Valley, Warwick and Wilson alums.

Eastern Michigan University sophomore kicker Chad Ryland (Cedar Crest) was 2-for-2 on extra-point kicks and averaged 60.8 yards on six kickoffs with four touchbacks in Saturday’s 34-29 win over Central Connecticut State to help the Eagles improve to 3-1. A week after Ryland hit the game-winning, walk-off field goal at Illinois, Eastern Michigan again won in dramatic fashion by blocking a punt and returning it for a touchdown with 10 seconds remaining.

Central Connecticut State sophomore linebacker Foday Jalloh (Wilson) had a team-high 10 tackles in Saturday’s 34-29 loss to Eastern Michigan.

Kent State University redshirt-junior punter Derek Adams (Manheim Central) averaged 42.5 yards on two punts, with one dropping inside the opponent’s 20-yard line in Saturday’s 62-20 win over Bowling Green to help the Golden Flashes improve to 2-2 overall, 1-0 MAC.

University of New Hampshire junior safety Evan Horn (Cedar Crest) had nine tackles with a forced fumble in Saturday’s 27-24 win over Rhode Island to help the WIldcats pick up their first victory of the season. UNH won on walk-off fashion with a game-winning field goal.

Temple University redshirt-sophomore Will Mobley (Warwick) hit a 34-yard field goal and went 1-for-1 on an extra-point kick, and redshirt-freshman wide receiver Jose Barbon (Conestoga Valley) had one six-yard reception in Saturday’s 38-22 loss at Buffalo.

Johnson C. Smith (NC) University junior linebacker Kyaire Bynum (McCaskey) had two tackles in Saturday’s 33-19 loss at Virginia Union.

East Stroudsburg University sophomore wide receiver/returner Rece Bender (Manheim Township) had one three-yard reception, a punt return and a kick return, and junior defensive end Isaiah Reigel (Wilson) had a tackle in Saturday’s 34-14 win over Edinboro to help the Warriors improve to 3-0 overall.

Shippensburg University sophomore kicker/punter David Shank (Elizabethtown) went 1-for-1 on extra-point kicks, averaged 60.5 yards on two kickoffs with one touchback, and averaged 33.7 yards on seven punts while redshirt-freshman linebacker Tyler Simon (Manheim Central) made five tackles in Saturday’s 58-7 loss at California University of Pennsylvania.

Millersville University redshirt senior outside linebacker Zac Button (Wilson) made a game-high 11 tackles, with 2.5 tackles for loss, redshirt-junior d-lineman Lucas Bush (Annville-Cleona) made two tackles in Saturday’s 49-0 loss at Slippery Rock.

Bloomsburg University redshirt sophomore defensive back Logan Yohn (Elizabethtown) made five tackles in Saturday’s 38-24 loss to Mercyhurst.

Kutztown University freshman wide receiver Jake Novak (Manheim Central) had four receptions for 82 yards in Saturday's 35-10 win over Gannon to help the Golden Bears improve to 3-0.

Alvernia University sophomore linebacker CJ Zimmerman (Lancaster Catholic) made seven tackles, with four tackles for loss and one sack in Saturday’s 31-12 loss at Lebanon Valley College.

Lebanon Valley College junior QB Kody Kegarise (Manheim Central) completed 15 of 28 passes for 115 yard and two TDs to go along with 27 rushing yards on eight attempts with two rushing scores, sophomore wide receiver Cameron Niemeyer (Lampeter-Strasburg) had two receptions for 11 yards, junior wide receiver Andrew Olson (Elco) had one eight-yard reception, sophomore d-tackle Brandon Brubaker (Cocalico) had eight tackles with 1.5 sacks a forced fumble and a 47-yard fumble recovery return, junior inside linebacker Tyler Lutz (Manheim Central) had six tackles with two sacks and a forced fumble, junior outside linebacker Tyler Gerhart (Warwick) had two tackles and sophomore cornerback Grant Gaumer (Elizabethtown) had one tackle in Saturday’s 31-12 win over Alvernia. Junior center George Thompson (Northern Lebanon) and junior left guard Dakota Johnson-Ortiz (Warwick) both started along the o-line as well, helping the Dutchmen pick up their first victory of the season.

Franklin & Marshall College sophomore wide receiver Mack Focht (Garden Spot) had three receptions for 40 yards, sophomore d-lineman Peyton Snopek (Lancaster Catholic) had a career-high four tackles and made his first career sack, and freshman kicker Jack Rodenberger (Manheim Township) hit a career-long 37-yard field goal to go along with a 29-yard field goal and went 4-for-4 on extra-point kicks while averaging 58.5 yards on on eight kickoffs with one touchback in Saturday’s 34-17 win over McDaniel to help the Diplomats improve to 3-0.

Grove City College sophomore Cam Roth (Garden Spot) had six rushing attempts for 22 yards and four kickoff returns for 74 yards in Saturday's 52-14 loss at Case Western Reserve.

Indiana University of Pennsylvania redshirt-freshman d-lineman Drake Puffenbarger (Manheim Township) made four tackles in Saturday's 77-14 win over Lock Haven to help the Hawks improve to 3-0 overall.

King's College sophomore running back Quincy Clark (Lancaster Catholic) had six carries for 12 rushing yards and two kickoff returns for 31 yards in Saturday's 41-19 win at Hartwick to help the Monarchs improve to 2-0 overall.

Lock Haven University redshirt-sophomore quarterback Kyle Knight (Elco) completed seven of 20 passes for 88 yards and one TD and one interception to go along with 65 rushing yards on 10 attempts, redshirt-freshman defensive back Jaime Rodriguez-Vega (McCaskey) made three tackles, and freshman kicker Hunter Hess (Manheim Central) averaged 57.7 yards on three kickoffs in Saturday's 77-14 loss at IUP.

McDaniel College sophomore kicker/punter Peyton Denlinger (Lampeter-Strasburg) made a 33-yard field goal, went 2-for-2 on extra-point kicks and averaged 32.4 yards on eight punts, with two landing inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, in Saturday’s 34-17 loss at Franklin & Marshall.

Stevenson University senior defensive back Kobe Bolanos (Cedar Crest) made six tackles with one fumble recovery in Saturday's 28-21 loss at Delaware Valley.

Wilkes University senior linebacker Gabe Allgyer (Pequea Valley) had nine tackles with one interception and junior linebacker Gregory Chrysler (Donegal) made one tackle in Saturday’s 24-17 overtime win at Lycoming to help the Colonels improve to 3-0.