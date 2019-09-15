There were plenty of standout performances in Saturday’s college football games from several Lancaster-Lebanon League alums. One accounted for the game-winning field goal as time expired. Two others scored their first career touchdowns while another nabbed his first career reception.

The recap below includes players from Annville-Cleona, Cedar Crest, Conestoga Valley, Elco, Elizabethtown, Garden Spot, Hempfield, Lampeter-Strasburg, Lancaster Catholic, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, McCaskey, Pequea Valley, Warwick and Wilson...

Eastern Michigan University sophomore kicker Chad Ryland (Cedar Crest) hit the game-winning 24-yard field goal as time expired in Saturday’s 34-31 win at Illinois. Ryland also made a 52-yard field goal, went 3-for-3 on extra-point kicks and averaged 64.5 yards on six kickoffs with five touchbacks to help the Falcons improve to 2-1 overall.

Temple University redshirt-sophomore kicker Will Mobley (Warwick) went 2-for-2 on extra-point kicks, and redshirt-freshman wide receiver Jose Barbon (Conestoga Valley) made two receptions for eight yards in Saturday’s 20-17 win over Maryland to help the Owls improve to 2-0 overall.

Howard University sophomore linebacker Iggy Reynoso (Wilson) made two tackles in Saturday’s 41-20 loss Hampton.

Kent State University senior punter Derek Adams (Manheim Central) averaged 43.7 yards on seven punts, with three going 50-plus yards and two landing inside the opponent’s 20-yard-line in Saturday’s 55-16 loss at Auburn.

University of New Hampshire junior safety Evan Horn (Cedar Crest) made four tackles in Saturday’s 30-17 loss at Florida International.

Colgate University freshman linebacker Tyler Flick (Manheim Central) made a tackle in Saturday’s 38-10 loss at William & Mary.

Johnson C. Smith University junior linebacker Kyaire Bynum (McCaskey) made three tackles, including one for loss, in Saturday’s 34-31 win at Benedict to help the Golden Bulls improve to 1-1 overall.

Shippensburg University redshirt-freshman linebacker Tyler Simon (Manheim Central) made six tackles and had a 98-yard point-after attempt return, and sophomore kicker David Shank (Elizabethtown) made a 29-yard field goal, went 2-for-2 on extra-point kicks, averaged 60.3 yards on four kickoffs with two touchbacks, and averaged 29.3 yards on three punts in Saturday’s 54-19 loss at Slippery Rock.

Millersville University redshirt junior quarterback Collin Shank (Lampeter-Strasburg) completed four of 11 pass attempts for 30 yards and gained eight yards on five rushing attempts, redshirt-junior d-lineman Lucas Bush (Annville-Cleona) made five tackles, redshirt-senior outside linebacker Zach Button (Wilson) made four tackles, senior wide receiver/return Tyrell Wickersham (Hempfield) had a five-yard reception and tallied 22 yards on two kickoffs returns and junior d-lineman A.J. McCloud (Manheim Township) made three tackles in Saturday’s 54-0 loss to IUP.

Bloomsburg University sophomore d-back Logan Yohn (Elizabethtown) made five tackles with one pass breakup in Saturday’s 24-21 win at Edinboro to help the Huskies improve to 1-1 overall.

Slippery Rock University redshirt-senior running back Nassir Weaver (Lancaster Catholic) had three carries for 77 yards and one touchdown and junior defensive end Garrett De Bien (Cedar Crest) had a sack that forced a fumble in Saturday’s 54-19 win over Shippensburg to help Rock improve to 2-0 overall.

Albright University senior left tackle Ethan Jones (Garden Spot) got the start, protecting sophomore QB Todd Shelley (Lampeter-Strasburg), who completed three of eight pass attempts for 47 yards and gained 19 rushing yards on five attempts in Saturday’s 56-15 loss at top-ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor.

East Stroudsburg University sophomore Rece Bender (Manheim Township) had one punt return and a tackle in Saturday’s 31-18 win at Seton Hill to help the Warriors improve to 2-0 overall.

Seton Hill redshirt-sophomore d-back Alexander Wade (Manheim Township) made five tackles in Saturday’s 31-18 loss to East Stroudsburg.

Franklin & Marshall College freshman kicker Jack Rodenberger (Manheim Township) was named the Centennial Conference special teams Player of the Week after making a 26-yard field goal, converting five of six point-after attempts, and averaging 60.4 yards on seven kickoffs with four touchbacks in Saturday’s 54-0 win over Juniata to help the Diplomats improve to 2-0 overall. F&M sophomore d-lineman Peyton Snopek (Lancaster Catholic) also contributed with three tackles, including one for loss, while sophomore QB Mark Himmelsbach (Hempfield) scored a 2-yard rushing TD on his first career rushing attempt and logged his first career tackle, and sophomore wide receiver Mack Focht (Garden Spot) had a 10-yard reception.

Indiana University of Pennsylvania redshirt-freshman d-lineman Drake Puffenbarger (Manheim Township) made two tackles in Saturday’s 54-0 win at Millersville to help the No. 24 Hawks improve to 2-0.

Juniata College sophomore d-lineman Ethan Hurst (Manheim Township) made two tackles and freshman wide receiver Zeb Fisher (Garden Spot) had an 18-yard reception on his first career catch in Saturday’s 54-0 loss at Franklin & Marshall.

Kutztown University freshman wide receiver Jake Novak (Manheim Central) made four receptions for 36 yards and sophomore wide receiver Mason McElroy (Wilson) made two receptions for 77 yards and a TD with a 26-yard punt return in Saturday’s 35-28 win at Cal U to help the Bears improve to 2-0 overall.

Lebanon Valley College junior QB Kody Kegarise (Manheim Central) completed 16 of 28 attempts for 238 yards and three TDs with 18 rushing yards on six attempts, sophomore wide receiver Cameron Niemeyer (Lampeter-Strasburg) made three receptions for 74 yards with his first career TD to go along with three punt returns for 27 yards, junior inside linebacker Tyler Lutz (Manheim Central) made six tackles, junior outside linebacker Tyler Gerhart (Warwick) made four tackles, sophomore cornerback Grant Gaumer (Elizabethtown) made four tackles in Saturday’s 30-24 loss at Wilkes.

Lock Haven University redshirt-sophomore QB Kyle Knight (Elco) completed 5 of 24 pass attempts for 94 yards, freshman kicker Hunter Hess (Manheim Central) averaged 59 yards on four kickoffs and freshman punter Gage Ocker (Cedar Crest) averaged 35 yards on six punts in Saturday’s 48-20 loss at Clarion.

McDaniel College sophomore kicker Peyton Denlinger (Lampeter-Strasburg) made field goals of 36 yards and 42 yards and converted an extra-point kick, and senior linebacker Gabe Allyger (Pequea Valley) made a team-high seven tackles in Saturday’s 13-10 win at Moravian to help the Green Terror improve to 2-0.