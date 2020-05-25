Tom Herr has added another honor to his baseball career.

On Friday, the Hempfield High graduate was announced as one of three former St. Louis Cardinals players who will be inducted as the seventh class in the team's Hall of Fame. Herr and John Tudor earned the most votes from fans in online balloting this spring. They will be joined by Bill White, who was chosen by the team's Red Ribbon committee.

This year's class will join the 43 existing members of the Cardinals Hall of Fame via an induction ceremony to be held at a later date. Also nominated for the Class of 2020 were Steve Carlton, Matt Morris, Keith Hernandez, Edgar Renteria and Lee Smith.

A 13-year veteran of Major League Baseball, Herr played for St. Louis from 1979 until 1988. Part of the 1982 World Series championship team and clubs that won pennants in 1985 and 1987, Herr led the National League in both fielding percentage and assists by a second baseman in 1981 and finished in the top three in double plays turned in five of his 10 seasons in St. Louis. Teaming with shortstop Ozzie Smith to give St. Louis a strong middle infield, Herr hit .274/.349/.354 as a Cardinal, with 152 stolen bases.

In his career year of 1985, Herr batted third in a lineup that included Vince Coleman, Willie McGee and Jack Clark. He hit .302 that season, knocking in 110 runs with just eight homers, and finished among the top five in NL Most Valuable Player voting. He remains the last player in NL history to drive in 100 runs with less than 10 homers.

Herr, who later served as manager of the Lancaster Barnstormers, also played for the Twins, Phillies, Mets and Giants before retiring after the 1991 season. He finished with a career .271 batting average, 1,450 hits, 28 homers, 574 RBIs and 188 steals. He posted a career OPS of .696 and a career fielding percentage of .989.