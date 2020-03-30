The status of spring high school sports, and the completion of winter sports championships, has not changed after a meeting of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Directors Monday.

“Nothing was discussed,’’ board member Doug Bohannon, who attended the 90-minute teleconference meeting, said Monday.

“I was a little surprised, … I thought it was interesting that it wasn’t brought up.’’

The PIAA has said it will follow the direction of Gov. Tom Wolf in deciding if and when to resume activities.

Bohannon said the directors went through an agenda including minor rule and by-law changes regarding eligibility, errors in enrollment reports, and the like.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

On March 13, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced that all schools in the Commonwealth would be closed for two weeks. On March 24, he extended the closing through Sunday, April 6.

That meant high school sports were postponed, including the state championship tournaments in boys’ and girls’ basketball, which are at the quarterfinal stage, and the Class 2A swimming and diving championships, and the entire spring sports season, save for a few boys’ tennis matches that were played before schools closed.

In a press release March 23, the PIAA wrote, “No date has been determined to re-start any sports activities at this time. PIAA will continue to receive information from the Governor’s office, the Department of Health and the Department of Education to provide updated information.”