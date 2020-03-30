The status of spring high school sports, and the completion of winter sports championships, has not changed after a meeting of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Directors on Monday.

“No action was taken regarding the start of spring sports or the possible re-start of the winter championships,’’ the PIAA said in a statement released Monday afternoon.

“The Governor has announced all schools are closed until at least April 6th. PIAA will continue to receive and assess information from the Governor’s office, the Department of Health and the Department of Education before making any decisions regarding re-starting sports activities.’’

After the PIAA's meeting, Gov. Tom Wolf held a news conference Monday afternoon in which he announced shools would instead be closed "indefinitely.''

On March 13, Wolf announced that all schools in the Commonwealth would be closed for two weeks. On March 24, he extended the closure through Sunday, April 6.

That meant high school sports were postponed, including the state championship tournaments in boys and girls basketball, which are at the quarterfinal stage. Also on hold are the Class 2A swimming and diving championships and the entire spring sports season, save for a few boys tennis matches that had already been played before schools closed.

The PIAA directors did meet by teleconference for 90 minutes Monday. It was a regularly scheduled meeting for which the agenda included the postponement of Annual Spring District Meetings as well as means to permit voting by member schools on a Board-proposed Constitutional amendment.

Other items discussed included a clarification in the waiver provision for postseason eligibility; modernizing the policy language for correcting school enrollment counts; adding definitions in the Glossary to match the Department of Education on the defining of types of schools; adding additional penalties to players and coaches ejected from a contest for unsportsmanlike behaviors; adopting a revised calendar for the PIAA Golf Championships and defeating a proposal to change the starting date of scrimmages in football and winter sports.