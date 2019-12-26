WRIGHTSVILLE — You name it, and it has probably happened to Garden Spot’s girls basketball team in this season’s first three weeks, as the Spartans are suffering through a bad bout of Murphy’s Law.

The worst of it came the week before Christmas, when the flu bug swept through Garden Spot’s locker room, and veteran coach Kevin Gensemer was forced to tweak his lineup, with some freshmen and even JV players getting prime-time varsity minutes.

Garden Spot was the first Lancaster-Lebanon League girls squad back on the court for a holiday tournament game on Thursday night, and the Spartans’ topsy-turvy season continued.

Spring Grove raced out to a commanding 28-3 first-quarter lead, the Rockets forced 26 turnovers and had three players score in double-digits, and Spring Grove topped Garden Spot — which was minus a starter, who is out of town for the holidays — 66-33 in the first round of Eastern York’s holiday tourney.

The Spartans (2-7) will take on Conrad Weiser — which fell to host Eastern 49-26 — in the third-place game back here Friday at 6 p.m. Spring Grove will duke it out against York County foe Eastern for the championship in the nightcap.

Thursday, Spring Grove socked the Spartans with a 26-1 run to end the first quarter, as the Rockets forced nine early turnovers and never let Garden Spot up for air. Lexi Hoffman scored 12 of her game-high 16 points in the first eight minutes, and her 3-pointer stretched Spring Grove’s lead to 19-3.

“They came out like a bunch of jackrabbits there in the first quarter,” Gensemer said. “They had us down by 20 before we even knew what happened. It was tough to recover from that.”

Garden Spot finally picked up the pace in the second quarter, punching back with a 12-4 run. Meredith Horst’s hoop capped the spurt, as the Spartans closed to within 32-15 with 3:09 to go in the half. But Spring Grove (5-1) stopped the bleeding and led 36-15 at the break.

Karli Stoltzfus dominated in defeat for Garden Spot, posting a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. She had two post buckets and four boards when the Spartans’ made their second-quarter run.

Alas, Garden Spot dropped its fifth game in a row, and is hoping to have everyone back safe, sound and healthy coming out of the holiday break.

“It’s been stressful,” said Stoltzfus, who had a fever of 102 and missed two games last week. “Practice is hard when you don’t have everyone there. Games are definitely hard when you don’t have everyone there. But you have to keep going. And that’s what we’ll do; we’ll keep trying. Everyone that's here has to keep giving 100 percent.”

Spring Grove iced it in the third quarter, opening the second half with a quick 6-0 blitz. Later, Addyson Wagman and Haley Wagman hit consecutive 3-pointers, and the Rockets were in the driver’s seat, up 50-21 with 1:51 to go in the third.

Leah Kale and Haley Wagman had 12 points apiece for Spring Grove, which out-rebounded Garden Spot 36-30. The Rockets had just 12 turnovers, and shot 10 for 10 at the foul line.

Olivia Usner scored six of her nine points in the fourth quarter for Garden Spot; her 3-pointer sparked the Spartans’ second-quarter spree. But after Garden Spot’s run, Spring Grove never looked back.

“We’ve had a lot happening here the first three weeks,” Gensemer said. “But we’re hoping to have everyone back for the start of section play (Jan. 3 against Solanco). Last week was tough, having to play three games. And having the flu bug go through didn’t help our cause.”

In Eastern's win over Conrad Weiser here Thursday, Addison Malone scored 12 points, Mara Weaver chipped in with 11 points, and the Golden Knights bolted to an 18-3 first-quarter lead and had a 32-10 halftime cushion.

NOTES: Spring Grove’s lone loss so far this season is against York County rival Red Lion. … Hylin Sorrell grabbed a team-high nine rebounds to pace the Rockets. … Stoltzfus on remaining positive: “It’s always about effort,” she said. “If your effort and if your defense are there, that’s going to help us win games. Hustling and doing everything you can to help us win the game, that’s what we’re talking about.”

