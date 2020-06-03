Many athletes and teams spoke out or released statements in the last few days in the wake of George Floyd's death, the resulting protests and President Trump's response. Here's a look at what some of those sports figures said as well as the press releases provided by some of the clubs.

Former Kentucky basketball player and current announcer Rex Chapman

More of this please. This is how healing and change begins. From both sides. Kudos to this young man. https://t.co/sQ5MpY5IY0 — Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) June 1, 2020

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young

Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers

This is not what a leader looks like. His actions and cold words are cowardly. Do not allow these messages of hate and divide draw your attention away from the REAL goal of UNITY and EQUALITY which is achieved through LOVE and COMPASSION. I love y’all, stay safe ☮️ — Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) June 2, 2020

No more excuses. Don’t turn your back on racism ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/R1hJfvHPhg — Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) June 1, 2020

The response from the Philadelphia Eagles

Statement from Jeffrey Lurie, Chairman/CEO pic.twitter.com/Qwp7RZ9ofT — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 2, 2020

Social activist and former Eagles defensive back Malcolm Jenkins

👇🏾More police won’t quiet the rage from this weekend | Opinion https://t.co/srnNa10FQh — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) June 1, 2020

Arizona State coach Herman Edwards

Herm: the police shouldn’t be labeled, but the bad ones got to go. “It’s people like that, you can’t allow to be part of your team. You can’t. Certain guys don’t fit. You’ve got to come out. When they make a mistake, it’s not a penalty, somebody could die" pic.twitter.com/rfWXiORBpt — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) June 2, 2020

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton

Were Murdered not Killed on Video.How many have we not seen?22 weeks from today for change. pic.twitter.com/I88yImjCLf — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) June 2, 2020

Statement fro the Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk

For the last week I’ve had a pit in my stomach. Growing up, my parents always stressed the golden rule to my brothers and I. It has become very clear that while that is a good start, speaking up and speaking out… https://t.co/ZiRgpHAcDu — James van Riemsdyk (@JVReemer21) June 2, 2020

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby

A message from Sidney Crosby: pic.twitter.com/33CQA5WjKF — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 3, 2020

Sixers press release

A statement from the Philadelphia 76ers. pic.twitter.com/saDLjPDoF4 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 31, 2020

Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks

Dear White People: We are the ones that need to change. This is not one man's story. This is almost every black man's story. Which is why the problem is ours. We need to find OUR way to change what we do. There is no quick fix. It's a moral imperative https://t.co/V6VVAlvpB7 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 2, 2020

Arizona Coyotes winger Taylor Hall

The Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo

The Winnipeg Jets Blake Wheeler, who grew up outside Minneapolis

I needed to say something in my own words. pic.twitter.com/VpkidaMjbX — Blake Wheeler (@BiggieFunke) May 31, 2020

Tampa Bay Rays statement

Following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer, we have engaged in conversations with community leaders and our Diversity and Inclusion Committee. The Rays and Rowdies are issuing the following statement: pic.twitter.com/FxCmKn8Jll — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 2, 2020

From the Phillies

The Penguins press release

Penguins forward Jason Zucker

From the Players Coalition

Police chiefs, prosecutors, Mayors, and the highest Court in the land - we need accountability. pic.twitter.com/ZSWbJw1asP — PlayersCoalition (@playercoalition) May 30, 2020

Pitt basketball coach Jeff Capel

I love and support my guys 100%! After wonderful conversations, and careful thoughts, these are THEIR words! Our job as adults and leaders is to educate, inspire, challenge, believe, and help them grow as young men! I am proud to be their coach! THEY MATTER! HEAR THEM!#✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/4PgdLAJqT1 — Jeff Capel (@jeffcapel) June 2, 2020

Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba