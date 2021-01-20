Biden Inauguration

Former President Bill Clinton and former MLB baseball player Alex Rodriguez are seen ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)

 JONATHAN ERNST

Here's reaction from the sports world to Joe Biden being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers

A message from the Phillies

The Golden State Warriors celebrate vice president Kamala Harris being from Oakland.

New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy

VCU basketball coach Mike Rhoades tweeting the words of poet Amanda Gorman, who spoke at the inauguration.

U.S. women's national team soccer player Megan Rapinoe.

And Rapinoe's teammate Becky Sauerbrunn.

Jennifer Lopez, who sang at the inauguration, poses at the capitol with her fiancé, former MLB player Alex Rodriguez.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to read next