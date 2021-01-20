Here's reaction from the sports world to Joe Biden being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers

On Inauguration Day, following historic voter turnout across the country, @DocRivers reflects on the importance of participating in the democratic process. pic.twitter.com/tfAhbtoXS9 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 20, 2021

A message from the Phillies

The Golden State Warriors celebrate vice president Kamala Harris being from Oakland.

New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy

I love this. So true. I know many super heroes. They may never get their names in the paper or on TV but they make a huge impact on people’s lives https://t.co/jeG3sgZmFE — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) January 19, 2021

VCU basketball coach Mike Rhoades tweeting the words of poet Amanda Gorman, who spoke at the inauguration.

"There is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it—if only we’re brave enough to be it.” - Amanda Gorman — Mike Rhoades (@CoachRhoades) January 20, 2021

U.S. women's national team soccer player Megan Rapinoe.

It's a new dawn It's a new dayIt's a new life for me, oohAnd I'm feeling good -Nina Simone. Let us not waste this opportunity to reckon with our past, and move forward justice and equality. — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) January 20, 2021

And Rapinoe's teammate Becky Sauerbrunn.

Jennifer Lopez, who sang at the inauguration, poses at the capitol with her fiancé, former MLB player Alex Rodriguez.