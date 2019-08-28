Week 1 of Lancaster-Lebanon League football for the 2019 season is in the books, and the Week 2 games will get an early start with a pair of Thursday tilts on the schedule.

Octorara will visit Annville-Cleona for a Section 3 opener, and Cocalico will travel to Cedar Cliff for a key nonleague showdown on Thursday.

Sports writer Jeff Reinhart drops by to chat everything L-L League football, including a Week 1 wrap-up, a look ahead to all the games on the Week 2 docket, plus predictions.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage

Subscribe