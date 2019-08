Football is back. And LancasterOnline is here to report and talk everything and anything Lancaster-Lebanon League pigskin for another season.

Sports writer Jeff Reinhart returns to break down all the L-L League action. In the first episode leading up to the start of the 2019 season, section previews, section predictions and a look at the Week 1 games are on the docket.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage

Subscribe