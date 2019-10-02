There are a pair of head-to-head, first-place section showdowns on the L-L League football Week 7 slate, including a battle of undefeated teams.

In Section 1, Manheim Township (6-0) will visit Warwick (6-0), and in Section 2, co-leaders Lampeter-Strasburg and Manheim Central will square off in Lampeter.

Sports reporter Jeff Reinhart stops by to chat everything L-L League football, including a closer look at those two showdown games, a preview of all 12 of Friday's games, and plenty of news and notables from around the league.

