The Lancaster-Lebanon League football regular season has reached the midway point, with Week 5 games on tap for this weekend.

There are 11 games on Friday night and one Saturday night game on this week's slate, as the section races begin to take shape. And this week's league-mandated crossover game is a much-anticipated battle, featuring unbeaten Manheim Township at undefeated Cocalico.

Sports reporter Jeff Reinhart drops by to talk everything L-L League football, including news and notes from around the league, a Week 5 preview, plus predictions.