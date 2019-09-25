Five down and five to go, as all 24 Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams have completed half of their 2019 regular-season schedule.

The second half of the regular season gets started on Friday, with several key games dotting the Week 6 schedule. That includes a pair of Section 1 first-place showdowns, featuring four undefeated teams.

Sports reporter Jeff Reinhart drops by to chat everything L-L League football, including a look at the heated section races, an in-depth Week 6 preview, plus the weekly predictions.

