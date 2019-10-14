Today's sports celeb birthday -- October 14

Floyd Landis

Landis, who first came to fame as a pro cyclist, is now in the hemp business. After many years of living on the west coast, the 44 year old has returned to Lancaster County and will house his hemp processing plant in Columbia.

Landis, who is a Conestoga Valley grad, won the 2006 Tour de France but later was stripped of the championship because of doping.

For many years, Landis was a teammate of confessed cheater Lance Armstrong. In April of 2018, the Farmersville native was awarded $1.1 million as part of a settlement Armstrong agreed to after he admitted to defrauding the government when he lied about taking banned substances.

Landis said he was going to use the settlement money to start a cycling team, as reported by Gloria Liu at bicycling.com.