Today's sports celeb birthday -- Dec. 11
Keegan Rosenberry
Rosenberry, a Lancaster Mennonite grad who played collegiate soccer at Georgetown, was selected with the third pick in the 2016 MLS draft by the Philadelphia Union.
He was part of a state championship team with Lancaster Mennonite in 2011 and a four-year starter at Georgetown.
A defender, he played three seasons for the Union before being traded and playing the 2019 campaign for the Colorado Rapids.
He started all 34 games for the Rapids this season.
