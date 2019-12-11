MLS Sporting KC Rapids Soccer

Colorado Rapids defender Keegan Rosenberry (2) in the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

Today's sports celeb birthday  -- Dec. 11

Keegan Rosenberry

Rosenberry, a Lancaster Mennonite grad who played collegiate soccer at Georgetown, was selected with the third pick in the 2016 MLS draft by the Philadelphia Union.

He was part of a state championship team with Lancaster Mennonite in 2011 and a four-year starter at Georgetown.

A defender, he played three seasons for the Union before being traded and playing the 2019 campaign for the Colorado Rapids.

He started all 34 games for the Rapids this season.

Keegan Rosenberry's MLS bio and stats via ColoradoRapids.com