Today's sports celeb birthday -- April 24

Matt Nagy

Nagy has coached the Chicago Bears for the last two seasons. In his first year in Chicago, the Bears won the the NFC North with a 12-4 record and made the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

Last season, the Bears were 8-8 and missed the postseason.

He was a star quarterback at Manheim Central and the University of Delaware, where he earned All-America honors.

Following college, he played six seasons in the Arena Football League.

Prior to getting the job with the Bears, he was an assistant coach for Andy Reid both in Philadelphia, where he started as a coaching intern in 2008, and Kansas City, where he became the offensive coordinator.