Wandering around cavernous Spooky Nook Sports Complex Saturday morning, I ran into Lebanon Valley College basketball coach Brad McAlester.

“You’ll see some big names walking around here today,’’ McAlester promised.

Soon after I talk to McAlester, Rick Pitino walks by.

And there are Hubert Davis, North Carolina’s new head coach, and his assistant Jeff Lebo. Coach K’s replacement at Duke, Jon Schreyer, is here. So is Phil Martelli, the former St. Joseph’s head coach, now an assistant at Michigan.

I’ve attended this event - the Hoop Group Summer Jam Fest - and others like it a number of times since the Nook began hosting them in 2014.

Before Saturday the biggest name I’d seen was Lonnie Walker, but the current San Antonio Spur was only a Reading High School sophomore then. The biggest coaching name was Chris Collins, Doug’s son, of Northwestern.

This year’s Jam Fest is different. As with all contemporary things, COVID-19 is part of the reason.

Last month’s NCAA Live Period for Division One college recruiting was the first chance for recruits and recruiters to get together in person since before the pandemic.

The live period ended July 1, but the recruiting cycle is still a year behind. Some college worthy players in the high school class of 2022 - kids starting their senior year in September - haven’t been fully vetted.

This traveling community was in Atlantic City for a big Hoop Group Event last week, and will convene Monday near Atlanta for the monstrous Peach Jam.

The Summer Jam is actually a number of tournaments sorted by age group and level of play, but the big-name teams are just here for one day, between Atlantic City and Atlanta.

They get a couple of legit games and take Sunday off. Hoop Group gets to let the word out that they’ll be here.

“It helps and it helps them,’’ says Andy Borman, coach and executive director of the NY Renaissance, an elite team known as the New York Rens.

Borman’s team was stretched on the floor around him, killing an hour or so between games. Most were on their phones, although one was reading “The Three-Body Problem,’’ a novel by the Chinese sci-fi writer Liu Cixin.

The Rens include Chance Westry, the Harrisburg-area star who played at Trinity High as a freshman, then Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, and will play at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Ariz. in 2021-22.

Only one of the Rens has committed to a college - shooting guard Roddy Gayle to Ohio State - although all of them have multiple Division One scholarship offers.

They’re all 2022s with the exception of Simeon Wilcher, a high school junior-to-be Borman says, “is the best point guard in the country in his class. He’s advanced enough to play up. Next year (against other 2023s) it’ll be like man against boys.’’

At 9:30 Saturday morning, Pitino, Schreyer, Martelli and assistants from Kentucky, Ohio State, LSU, Miami, Xavier and Notre Dame, among others, are among a crowd lining courts one and two at the Nook for a pair of elite matchups: the Rens against Miami Triple Threat and Team Melo vs. the PPA Broncos.

But the Jam Fest isn’t all, or even mostly, about the top reaches of Division One.

One court away, The LA Cats, a team of Lancaster-Lebanon League players, is battling the Global Squad, from Maryland.

“I’m just trying to help them get better, so they can have good senior years (in high school),’’ says Doug Kraft, a former college assistant coach who worked at schools in all three divisions.

“All of our guys are good enough to play college basketball.’’

He means Division Three basketball, and the locals, LVC, Albright, Lancaster Bible, Stevens and dozens of others, have coaches here.

The Cats were in Atlantic City, but their next big event won’t be the Peach Jam. For some of them, it’ll be the Hoop Group Academic Elite Camp in East Stroudsburg.

All the Cats will be seniors in September.

A lot of evaluating was going on. For summer basketball, there was some urgency in the air.