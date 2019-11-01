From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. L-L League kickers set to participate in Friday’s postseason games have combined to drill 35 field goals this season. That’s pretty good. So if any of these first-round playoff games come down to a key kick or a special teams play, the L-L League squads have some serious weapons, like: Manheim Township’s Jackson Wright (league-best 9 field goals, including the late game-winner vs. Central Dauphin, with a long of 37 yards) … Annville-Cleona’s Mac Plummer (8 field goals, including a 51-yarder and a league-record 54-yarder, and four of the league’s seven longest field goals this season have come off of his powerful right foot) … Lancaster Catholic’s Daniel Mueller (7 field goals, including four in one game, with a long of 32 yards this season) … Manheim Central’s Nate Reed (4 field goals, including three in a game, with a long of 30 yards this season) … Cedar Crest’s Jack Beasley (2 field goals, including a 36-yarder, plus a game-winning boot in the waning seconds vs. York) … Manheim Central’s Logan Shull (2 field goals, including a 36-yarder) … and Warwick’s Tanner Haines (33-yarder), Elco’s Reece Shuey (32-yarder) and Wilson’s Jack Wagner (21-yarder) all have one make apiece. And all of these guys are touchbacks waiting to happen in the kick-off department. It’s been a terrific season for L-L League kickers.

L-L LEAGUE STANDINGS, STATS

2. When you’re playing D-back, it’s not always about how many interceptions you pilfer. A true sign of respect in the defensive backfield is how often teams don’t throw the ball your way, if you have a good rep for shutting down sure-handed receivers. Manheim Township’s Matt Mikulka earned that respect tag last year, when he picked off eight passes in the Blue Streaks’ secondary, helping Township share the Section 1 title and reach the D3-6A semifinals. Mikulka’s INT number has come down a bit this season — he has two picks heading into Friday’s D3-6A quarterfinal-rounder vs. Cumberland Valley — but here’s the stat we really like: Mikulka has 10 pass breakups, which means he’s jumping routes, and making last-second plays to separate ball for ball-catcher. That’s excellent work, and knowing the intricacies of your position. Mikulka will likely be matched up with Cumberland Valley’s top receiver, Logan Ramper (19-296, 3 TDs), on Friday. Keep an eye on that matchup. The Wing-T, run-heavy Eagles don’t go up top very often, but when they do, they’ll have to be wary of Mikulka and his DB prowess.

3. Two Manheim Central notables: Remember back in August, when we wondered how blue-chip QB Evan Simon would fare playing defense for the first time in his career? The answer: Pretty darn good. From his safety spot, Simon has clocked a team-best 37 solo tackles, and he has a team-high 71 total stops heading into Friday’s D3-5A first-rounder vs. Waynesboro. He’s also picked off two passes — and played a pretty mean QB, too; Simon is 356 passing yards shy of joining the hallowed 8,000-yard club. And this: The Barons’ twin-brother combo of Ben Wagner and Colby Wagner have been quite the dynamic duo. Ben has 33 catches for 484 yards with four TD grabs and 495 all-purpose yards. Colby has 64 catches for 1,285 yards (tops in the league, and a single-season program record), 351 rushing yards, 419 kick-return yards and 259 punt-return yards for 2,214 all-purpose yards. The brothers have combined for 97 receptions for 1,769 yards and 15 TD snags, and 2,709 all-purpose yards for the Barons, who are angling for their third D3-5A championship banner in a row.

L-L LEAGUE CAREER PASSING-YARD LEADERS

Kyle Smith, Lancaster Catholic — 8,545 yards

Bear Shank, Lampeter-Strasburg — 8,013 yards

Evan Simon, Manheim Central — 7,644 yards

