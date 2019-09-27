Hempfield came up with a special way to snap a four-game losing streak Friday night.
Thanks to a blocked punt, a blocked PAT and a kickoff return for a touchdown, the Black Knights outlasted Lampeter-Strasburg 27-20 in an L-L League mandated crossover game in Landisville.
“Special teams won the game for us,” Hempfield coach Ron Zeiber said. “That’s something you always try to preach, but a lot of times people neglect that part of the game.”
L-S (5-1), which lost for the first time this season, tied the game at 20-20 with 5:35 left in the fourth quarter, but Hempfield’s Jadin Jimenez returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.
The Pioneers got to Hempfield's 18 in the final minute, but back-to-back holding penalties and a sack pushed the ball all the way back to the Pioneers’ 25.
A last-gasp hook-and-ladder play picked up 45 yards before Hempfield (2-4) finally ended it.
Pioneer problems
In a matter of just over two minutes late in the second quarter, Hempfield blocked a punt (thanks to a bad snap), L-S had a big gain deep inside Knights' territory wiped out by a penalty, and the Knights’ Devon Shorter recovered a fumble after sacking Pioneers' QB Connor Nolt.
The Pioneers also had a TD run called back by another holding penalty on their first drive of the second half.
L-S was whistled for 11 penalties for 95 yards, while the Knights had three.
#OrangeforRyan
Student sections for both teams were decked out in orange to show support for L-S grad Ryan Smith, who is battling leukemia.
“We said at the beginning of the game that man is fighting a lot bigger battle than we are and we have to play with that same type of fight,” Pioneers' coach John Manion said. “I thought our kids did that. We were down a few times, but we weren't out.”