All five L-L League girls’ basketball section champions have now been crowned, after Lancaster Catholic (in Section 4) and Lancaster Country Day (in Section 5) joined the club on Friday night. The Crusaders and Cougars joined Hempfield (Section 1), Ephrata (Section 2) and Solanco (Section 3) as section champs this winter. It was a busy Friday night around the league, with plenty of head-to-head section battles, plus a milestone moment in that Lancaster Catholic game. Here’s the roundup, with plenty of notables and links mixed in …

SECTION 4

Lancaster Catholic 73, Donegal 51 — Plenty of long-range sniping going on in this game, as the host Crusaders locked up the section championship. Sommer Reeser ripped eight — eight! — 3-pointers, giving her 212 career treys, a new L-L League career record. Reeser, who scored a season-high 30 points, snapped the previous mark of 205 career treys, held by Columbia grad Stacie Aston. Catholic (12-0, 17-3) trailed 14-10 after the first quarter, but outscored the Indians 24-10 in the third, and then 21-11 in the fourth to sew up its third section title in a row, and 23rd L-L League section championship overall, a record. Meanwhile, Kiera Baughman bucketed 33 points for Donegal (4-8, 8-13), which led 30-28 at the break before the Crusaders’ second-half onslaught. It’s the second game in a row Baughman netted 33 points, and she’s up to 1,749 points for her career — a program record. With a D3-5A playoff bid unlikely, Baughman will have one more game in her outstanding prep career: Tuesday at home vs. Northern Lebanon. As for the league playoffs, Catholic gets the Section 1 runner-up at home in the quarterfinals next Saturday; Manheim Township is in the driver’s seat for that spot.

Northern Lebanon 59, Octorara 30 — Zara Zerman scored 23 points, Emily Hauck chipped in with a season-high 11 points, and the host Vikings (10-2, 18-2) raced out to a 41-7 halftime lead — compliments of a 26-2 second-quarter spree — and never looked back. Jasyah James scored 11 points for the Braves (1-12, 2-18).

SECTION 1

Manheim Township 50, Penn Manor 37 — The host Blue Streaks broke open a close game with a 17-6 second-quarter spurt, and then survived the Comets’ 16-6 game-ending spree to remain alone in second place in the section race, percentage points ahead of Cedar Crest. Katie Bushong bucketed 20 points for Township, which wraps up league play on Tuesday at Cedar Crest. A win clinches second place — and a league playoff spot — for the Streaks (9-3, 15-5). If the Falcons win to force a tie, it goes to the tiebreaker criteria, and the Streaks are also in the driver's seat there. Friday, Morgan Miller drained three 3’s and popped in 15 points for Penn Manor (4-9, 7-13), which trailed by just 11-10 after the first quarter, and then made the Streaks earn it down the stretch with a spirited fourth-quarter rally. ... Township will play its third game in as many days on Saturday, when the Streaks visit Lampeter-Strasburg for a nonleague game. Township topped Red Lion in a nonleague clash on Thursday before holding off Penn Manor on Friday.

Cedar Crest 59, McCaskey 53 — Reese Glover hit five 3’s and popped in a season-high 23 points, Sarah Laney chipped in with 12 points, and the Falcons closed the game on a spirited 20-7 run to slip past the host Red Tornado. McCaskey led 46-39 through three quarters but couldn’t hold on, as Cedar Crest (8-4, 11-10) remained a half-game behind Manheim Township for second place in the section chase. Malia Taylor pumped in a season-high 22 points and Ahni-yah Parker pitched in with 10 points for McCaskey (1-11, 3-18).

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

SECTION 2

Ephrata 82, Conestoga Valley 32 — The section-champ Mountaineers continue to sizzle. Gabbie Gerola-Hill (career-high 35 points, seven 3’s), Jasmine Griffin (18 points), Olivia Fedorshak (career-high 15 points) and Jocelyn Umana (10 points) all hit for double-digits on the stat sheet, and host Ephrata (10-2, 16-5) bolted to a 37-16 halftime lead and never let the Buckskins up for air. The Mounts closed the game on a 26-6 run to ice it for their fourth win in a row; Ephrata is now 12-1 in its last 13 games. Ashley Andrew and Taylor Hehnly scored 7 points apiece for CV (0-12, 1-19). … Gerola-Hill, a senior, is up to 951 career points; her 35-point night were the most points scored in a game by an L-L League player this season. … Ephrata has its L-L League quarterfinal-round opponent: The Mounts will take on Section 5 champ Lancaster Country Day next Saturday. The team with the better D3 power rating will host.

Warwick 42, Lebanon 36 — Yet another twist in the roller-coaster ride that is the Section 2 race. Lauren Pyle buried four 3’s and scored 18 points, and the Warriors went 26-19 in the second half and held off the host Cedars to take a half-game lead over Elizabethtown for second place in the chase. Warwick (7-6, 11-9) finished up its league slate, and is percentage points ahead of E-town (6-6, 13-8) for second place and the league playoff bid. The Bears finish up at home on Tuesday vs. section-champ Ephrata. E-town forces a tie for second with a win; Warwick nabs the spot if Ephrata beats the Bears. Friday, Giahny Correa scored 16 points for Lebanon (4-8, 5-15), which led 10-3 after the first quarter and 17-16 at the half. But Warwick took the lead for good with a 14-7 third-quarter clip. The Warriors wrap things up Tuesday with a nonleague game against Section 3 champ Solanco — and they’ll be on the lookout for that Ephrata/E-town final.

SECTION 3

Lampeter-Strasburg 21, Cocalico 12 — Nope, that is not a typo. Just a chilly shooting night for both squads, who combined to make 11 total field goals. Emma Drouillard scored 11 points for the host Pioneers, who broke open a 9-9 game at the half with an 8-1 third-quarter run, and L-S (5-7, 8-11) outscored the Eagles 12-3 in the second half to win it. Kiersten Shipton scored 5 points for Cocalico (3-9, 5-15).

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVER

Garden Spot 31, Elco 21 — A key win for the Spartans, who damaged the Raiders’ chances in the D3-4A playoff chase. Olivia Usner scored 13 points, host Garden Spot outscored Elco 11-0 in the third quarter and 23-7 in the second half, and KO’d the Raiders, who dipped to 11th — and on the outside looking in at a 10-team bracket — in the D3-4A ratings. Elco (6-6, 11-10) was a D3-4A semifinalist last winter. Katelyn Rueppel scored 8 points for the Raiders, who led 14-8 at the half before the Spartans (3-9, 7-14) went to work.

SECTION 5

Pequea Valley 76, Columbia 36 — The Braves opened the game on a 30-2 first-quarter binge and led 52-16 at the half, and sailed past the host Crimson Tide to remain alone in second place in the section hunt, percentage points ahead of Lancaster Mennonite. Caroline Horst dropped 27 points, Abbey Leslie drilled seven 3’s and popped in a season-best 23 points, and Bethany Bills added 11 points for Pequea Valley (7-2, 15-5), which hit 10 3’s and iced the game with a 20-10 third-quarter spurt. Audreanna Frazier (14 points) and Lesasia Hardy (10 points) paced the Tide (3-6, 6-15). … Horst is closing in fast on the 1,000-point plateau; the senior is up to 979 career points, with a pair of regular-season games to go: Monday vs. Waynesboro and Tuesday vs. section-champ Lancaster Country Day.

Lancaster Mennonite 59, Annville-Cleona 49 — Mariah Wilson poured in 29 points, and the host Blazers led 32-25 at the half and held off the Little Dutchmen, snapping A-C’s 2-game winning streak in the process. Mennonite (6-3, 12-9) remained percentage points behind Pequea Valley for second place in the section chase; the Blazers need a win Tuesday against Columbia, and for the Braves to fall to section-champ Lancaster Country Day, also on Tuesday, to force a tie for second place, and the league playoff slot. Makenzie Drane (12 points), Erin Schrader (11 points, three 3’s) and Alyssa Ulrich (10 points) led the Dutchmen (0-9, 3-18).

Also Friday, Lancaster Country Day remained undefeated and wrapped up the Section 5 championship compliments of a victory over Lebanon Catholic. Here’s the game story …

SATURDAY’S GAMES

NONLEAGUE

Solanco at Daniel Boone, 12:30 p.m.

Dover at Cocalico, 1:30 p.m.

Manheim Township at Lampeter-Strasburg, 1:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

West York at Penn Manor, 2:30 p.m.

Octorara at Rising Sun (Maryland), 2:30 p.m.

Chambersburg at Hempfield, 5:30 p.m.

