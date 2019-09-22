As conference play begins in earnest and the season gets serious, some things Penn State fans should worry about, and some things they shouldn’t…..

Shouldn’t: The Schedule.

In theory, Penn State’s schedule got better Saturday. And not just due to Pitt’s 35-34 upset of #15 Central Florida, which hadn’t lost a non-bowl game since 2016.

Buffalo, 2-2, won 38-22 at Temple. Idaho, 2-2, beat Eastern Washington as a 20-point underdog, a week after nearly winning (21-16) at Wyoming as a 27.5-point dog.

None of it matters. The endless argument about schedules is as irrelevant as it is tedious. To generalize broadly but usefully, the top half of the Power Five - roughly the top 30 teams in the country - play a third of their games against teams they couldn’t lose to or be tested by barring an utter meltdown.

Another third, the balance of the conference schedule in most cases, is somewhere in the middle. The other third define the season.

That third could have been ID’d by any casual Penn State fan in January: at Iowa Oct. 12, Michigan Oct. 19, at Michigan St. Oct. 26, and Ohio St. Nov. 23.

If the Nittany Lions win all four, they make the playoff, probably even if they slip up against an Indiana or Maryland. If they win three of the four and finish 11-1, they’ll be in the discussion. Anything else, welcome to the Outback Bowl.

Should: The nickel package.

James Franklin has acknowledged that his defense, ostensibly a 4-3, is really a 4-2-5 more often than not because of all the spread offenses.

In Tariq Castro-Fields and John Reid, Penn State has two elite cornerbacks, and they’ve played that way. Safeties Garrett Taylor and Lamont Wade or Jaquan Brisker have been fine.

Opponents have been really good so far at making a fifth back-end Lion try to cover somebody. The defense has yielded a 39-yard pass on a second-down-and-19, a 42-yard pass from third-and-10, and 19-yard screen on third-and-18, a 40-yarder on third-and-eight, and a 29-yarder on third-and-five.

In most cases, the offense attacked a side of the field Reid/Castro-Fields/Taylor had vacated, either due to a blitz or to cover an overloaded formation. In every case, a third, or nickel, CB or inside linebacker was beaten in coverage.

Finding a third CB, and/or another LB who excels going backward, is a priority.

Shouldn’t: Finding one go-to running back.

To borrow from then-Boston Celtics’ coach Rick Pitino, Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders aren’t walking in that door.

No biggie. The four RBs currently playing are all talented, have all had their moments. The big plays Journey Brown, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford have made have all been very well-blocked. The fourth guy, Ricky Slade, just hasn’t had one of those yet.

If someone emerges, great. If not, a foursome is OK.

Franklin sounded tired of talking about this last week. Reasonably so.

Should: Yetur Gross-Matos.

Perhaps Penn State’s best player last season, Gross-Matos has been quiet so far. He had no stats in the Pitt game.

Not unrelatedly, the defensive line, expected to be perhaps this team’s biggest strength, has been far from dominant.

“At this stage, I probably would have thought the defensive line would have been a little more disruptive,’’ Franklin admitted last week.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Gross-Matos seemed himself in the opener with Idaho. He appears to have been less than 100 percent physically since. Bears watching.

AP Top 25: Wisconsin into top 10; Cal makes big move to 15 Wisconsin moved into the top 10 for the first time this season, landing at No. 8 in The Asso…

Shouldn’t: Sean Clifford as a decision-maker - in the running game.

Penn State’s new starting QB leads the team in rushing attempts with 25. But by my count Clifford has kept the ball on read-option plays just six times in three games. One of those went for 59 yards.

It was around this time in Trace McSorley’s first year as a starter - the dramatic overtime defeat of Minnesota in week five of the 2016 season - that McSorley really began to figure out run-game decision-making.

There’s no reason I can see to think Clifford isn’t on a similar timetable.

Should: The empty injury report.

The good news is Penn State is, by all evidence and appearances, entirely or virtually injury-free. The sobering part of that is, sports science notwithstanding, it can’t last for the entire season.

Given the freakishly clean injury report, shouldn’t the Lions have been more dominant to this point?

Shouldn’t: If Pat Narduzzi has the “Pitt Special,’’ in his arsenal, why didn’t he use it against Penn State?

That’s something for Pitt fans to worry about. Got to be driving them batty.