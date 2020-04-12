In the end, the image of anglers lining the banks of Pennsylvania streams elbow-to-elbow, packed into streamside parking lots and jammed into mountain hunt camps was too much.

The Fish and Boat Commission, Gov. Tom Wolf, state Health Department and state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources officials decided on a surprise “soft opening” of Pennsylvania’s trout season, an event that rivals the opening of buck season in terms of hallowed traditions for sportsmen.

Canceling trout season altogether because of coronavirus was a possibility that was ultimately ruled out.

Suddenly, 11 days before the announced statewide opener, the commission announced Tuesday morning that the season was under way and the state’s estimated 700,000 to 800,000 trout fishermen and women could have at some 3.2 million stocked trout. The mentored youth day that has been hugely popular with families — scheduled for Saturday, April 11 — was canceled.

“We made the decision that we felt was in the best interests in providing a recreational opportunity while doing it in the safest way possible,” said Mike Parker, commission spokesman. “We all know that trout season draws a crowd. Our message right now is purely social distancing.”

The unprecedented surprise trout opener decidedly has gotten some anglers’ waders in a wad. Some had scheduled days off work for the opener and others planned to travel to hunt camps like they always do. One angler, feeling duped, said he had bought his last fishing license.

Some called the commission offices genuinely wondering if the news was a hoax.

But it appears from hundreds of comments posted on various online sportsmen’s boards that a majority of anglers understood the need for the tactic for safety reasons and applauded the decision.

“I chalk it up as unfortunate and a sacrifice that these crazy times require,” said Joe Devine, of Lancaster County, in reaction to LNP | Lancaster Online’s story. “Whether I knew or not wouldn’t change the fact that I won’t be in a crowd. So, water under the bridge from my point of view. There will be fish later in the season. If not, there is always next year. Although, if you go out in a big group now, maybe there won’t be a next year.”

Other, more minor concerns entered into the decision, including disturbingly high incidents of poaching of stocked trout and a need to move trout out of hatcheries so the trout-rearing process can continue.

In this topsy-turvy trout season, anglers will have to adjust to a number of changes from what they are used to.

Here in Lancaster County, a full allotment of 50,000 trout will be stocked. But, because volunteers were not allowed to be used this year, most streams got both pre-season and in-season stockings before the season.

There are some exceptions, and some streams will get an in-season replenishment. But the commission is not going to say which ones, nor will it announce when restockings have taken place to avoid concentrating anglers. The lack of volunteers also meant trout generally weren’t float-stocked or spread out as much as usual. Some trout streams may not have been stocked when the season opened, but will get trout sometime during the season.

It was unclear how many cooperative nurseries run by sportsmen’s clubs stocked trout this year. They were given the go-ahead to stock but a number did not.

Trout anglers are urged to wear face masks and fish no closer than 6 feet from another person. Stocked trout streams in state forests and parks are open, but DCNR encouraged anglers to fish streams within 15 minutes of their homes. People are urged not to carpool with people other than family members.

On the good news front, the commission stocked twice as many trophy trout from 12 to 20 inches, and the number of novelty golden trout was increased by 40 percent from last year.

Still, some anglers around the state bristled at the unannounced opening.

“Would it be safer to go fishing for dinner, rather than a carryout or the grocery store?” wondered an angler on the Pennsylvania Hunting & Fishing Facebook page.

“This really wasn’t fair!” said another. “My son and husband have been looking forward to Youth Day and opening day. Going to the cabin and getting away. With all this stress over the virus, we were gonna make the most of it. So very disappointed. You guys get a thumbs down Fish and Boat Commission!”

Grumbled another angler, “I’m totally able to take care of myself and fish safely without being treated like a kid. Maybe next year I’ll just pick an opening day and start fishing when I feel like it.”

But many others applauded the move for erring on the side of human safety. They shared the sentiment of commission spokesman Parker who said, “Folks are just going to have to understand that things are different this year.”

Ad Crable is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at acrable@lnpnews.com.

