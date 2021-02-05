WEST LAWN — Addie Scott did not take up swimming until she was 10 years old.

That fact may fool a lot of the people who were at Wilson High School on Friday evening for the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls swimming championships.

The Solanco sophomore put on that big of a show.

Scott warmed up by winning the 200-yard freestyle in 1:55.13. Then, she really got moving.

A short while later, Scott hit the water for the 100 free and blazed her way to a 54.33 and a stunning championship-meet margin of 1.44.

“That was a best time for me by two seconds,” an excited Scott said. “Having people racing against me ... I am very competitive, so it works when people are pushing me.”

It was easy to find the energy for Scott, who trains at the Jennersville YMCA in Chester County. Plus, representing a school without a team provided additional motivation.

“This is the first big meet I have been to all season, so it’s been super-nice,” she said. “There’s been a couple dual meets, but nothing like this. Solanco has never really had a swim team. We’ve always had independent swimmers here and there, so I feel like it’s really good to having someone in the sport.

Still Scott surprised herself on Friday, especially when she looked at that 100 free time.

“Three years ago, I was not qualifying for anything,” she said. “Then I started pushing myself more and really working harder and it’s got me where I am now.”

Scott wasn’t the only swimmer to snag a pair of individual championships. In fact, the other two — Clair O’Neill and Jordynn Park of Donegal — are also independent swimmers.

O’Neill entered the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke as the third seed in both. She finished Friday’s races as league champion, swimming a 2:10.12 IM and 59.98 backstroke. She wasn’t kidding when she said she missed competitive swimming because of COVID.

“It’s been a really tough season with all the circumstances we’ve been going through. I’ve been quarantined a couple of times,” she said. “I finally got a solid month of training. I told myself it’s my senior year and I wanted to go out with a win. I did and I’m really happy about it and excited for districts.”

The proper mindset worked for O’Neill, who will swim collegiately at Seton Hall.

“I think it’s been hard for every swimmer this season,” she said. “I knew physically I was ready to go, I just had to get my head in there. My dad texted me before the meet and said, ‘It’s your senior year, just go for it and leave it all out there.’ I was able to do that.”

Also a senior, Park entered as the top seed in both her events and did not disappoint. She won the 100 butterfly in 57.30 and the 100 breaststroke with a 1:05.00.

“It’s kind of crazy with this year and I was curious to see what everyone was going,” said Park, who will swim at Delaware in the fall. “I tried to go in with a clear mindset and try not to think about much. I know that I will be nervous before a race trying to think about it.”

Manheim Township earned the team title with 110 points, 14 in front of Warwick. Hempfield was third, followed by Ephrata.

The Blue Streaks opened the meet with Brynn Magrini, Olivia Pyott, Gabby Stramara and Faith Forman winning the 200 medley relay in 1:48.94.

Township junior Liz Perot dropped nearly nine seconds to swim a winning 5:10.39 in the 500 free.

“It felt pretty good. It’s the 500 so it’s always tiring by the end, but it was great to go out and swim and compete with everyone in the league,” Perot said. “With everything that was going on this year, I was just happy to have the opportunity to swim, to be able to do this time at this meet was amazing.”

Warwick took honors in the two freestyle relays. Melanie Hahn, Tenra Adams, Katie Jeanes and Hannah Greenway combined for a 1:41.18 in the 200 free relay. Hahn, Adams, Isabel Miller and Kendall Eby teamed to win the 400 free in 3:38.57.

While more excited about her relay win, Greenway was thrilled with a 24.57 to win the 50 free.

“The entire team, we all did so good and were so supportive of each other. I’ve never felt so close as a team,” she said. “The 50 free and 100 fly are back-to-back so I was nervous about that, but I just had to keep myself in the right space.”