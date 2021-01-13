Can the differences be that stark?

Hempfield plus-44 over Solanco.

Solanco plus-39 over Penn Manor.

Is Hempfield plus-83 over Penn Manor?

Slow your roll there, bunky.

One thing we know for certain, score comparisons are a fool’s errand.

“Hempfield has a solid team,” Solanco coach Tony Mendez agreed, looking back on Saturday’s domination by the Black Knights. “But we, as a team, I don’t think we performed very well.”

The Golden Mules (1-1 Section One, 1-2 overall) performed very well Tuesday night in Quarryville, taking nine of the 11 contested bouts, seven by fall, to defeat Penn Manor 54-15.

“Our guys did a very nice job of regrouping,” Mendez said. “They showed it tonight. They came in with a much better attitude.”

Nothing like getting your nose rubbed in the mat, figuratively and literally, to adjust one’s attitude.

It was a victory delivered by veteran and rookies alike, as old hands Wade Adams (172), Robert Castagna (215), Dom Flatt (106), Jared Fulton (126) and Ronnie Fulton (145) were joined by newbies John Sankus (285) and Justin McCauley (138) in the pin parade.

With some initial thrust-and-parry over the first four bouts, Solanco’s Steve Williams opened the night with a 7-4 win at 152. Dylan Coleman returned serve for the Comets (1-1, 1-1) with a 5-0 decision at 160.

Colt Barley answered Adams’ fall at 189. Then the Mules strung together three straight falls, and the teams traded forfeits at 113 and 120.

Jared Fulton opened an 11-4 lead in the early moments of the third period, before running a bar-and-half to a victory-clinching fall.

Then senior Jackson Houghton grinded out a 6-3 win over freshman Kyle Furnier at 132, and the Mules final two falls capped the evening.

“It was a big team effort, that was the most important thing,” Mendez said. “Everybody’s got to perform."