Solanco was in cruise control.

When Olivia Lasko coaxed in a baseline jumper with 1:51 to go in the first half, the host Golden Mules had a safe and sound 17-point lead against Lancaster Mennonite on Saturday afternoon in Quarryville.

Solanco’s lead was still a cozy 15 points at the start of the fourth quarter, but then the Mules’ wheels fell off, and the Blazers started raining 3-pointers and shaved Solanco’s lead all the way down to one narrow point with 5:26 to play.

But the determined Mules took Mennonite’s haymaker and finished fast, getting back-breaking buckets from Jade Eshelman, Sammi Jackson and Arianna Seiberlich down the stretch for a riveting 57-46 nonleague victory over Mennonite.

“We bent but we didn’t break,” Solanco skipper Chad McDowell said. “They pushed us and we got to that point where we were bending. But we never broke.”

Solanco was playing its third game in as many days, and the Mules went 2-1 over that clip, including a thrilling overtime win against Manheim Central on Thursday. Solanco also had a lead on Friday against Section Three outright leader Cocalico, but the Eagles rallied for the win.

Saturday, the Mules had to tangle with the Section Five solo leader; Mennonite is 7-0 in league games and is closing in on the section crown. But the Blazers simply couldn’t keep Solanco off the glass, as the Mules out-rebounded Mennonite by a whopping 42-16 margin.

“We knew that if we could get the ball into the post, we were going to have opportunities to score,” McDowell said. “Jade did a really nice job using pump fakes and getting to the rim. We were able to keep getting to the rim. That was the key.”

Eshelman was a thorn in the Blazers’ side throughout with 17 points and 10 rebounds, including a pair of stick-back buckets. Paige Phillips scored eight of her 12 points in the fourth quarter for Solanco, which survived Mennonite’s closing salvo.

“Jade had her way on the boards, and she drove pretty much whenever she wanted to,” Blazers’ coach Trevor Orr said. “When she touched the ball, bad things happened to us. And we couldn’t do anything in the first half.”

Held pretty much in check through the first 24 minutes, Mennonite bottomed out five fourth-quarter 3-pointers to make Solanco sweat.

Jayla Rivera (12 points) ripped a trey on the Blazers’ first trip of the final quarter, kicking off Mennonite’s 12-0 blitz. Mariah Wilson (13 points) hit a pair of 3-pointers and Lily Lehman (13 points) drilled a trey during the spree, and when Kailee Soto splashed yet another wing trey, the Blazers (8-4) were within 38-37 with 5:26 to go.

“We kept fighting,” Orr said. “We kept chipping away.”

Solanco (4-7) answered the bell, with Eshelman, Jackson and Seiberlich all cashing in with must-have finishes in crunch time. Mennonite also hit 12 fourth-quarter free throws to slam the door — after the Blazers kicked it in and made the Mules earn it.

“We definitely wanted to go to the rim,” said Eshelman, a Lancaster Bible College recruit for basketball and softball. “Our game is layups and getting inside shots, and we wanted to play that type of game. Sometimes we get into panic mode when the pressure is on, but we definitely held our composure. Once we got those jitters out, we were able to settle down, play our game and finish it out.”

Lasko pulled down nine rebounds and Phillips and Kendal Janssen grabbed seven rebounds apiece for Solanco, which survived 18 turnovers. Rebecca Lane snapped down five caroms for Mennonite, which had 12 turnovers — six in the third quarter, when the Mules led by as many as 15 points before the Blazers finally flipped the switch and started making buckets.

