Six games on Thursday’s L-L League girls basketball slate, including a couple of mighty intriguing, face-lifting Section 3 tilts, featuring one clash that went to overtime. Here’s the roundup, plus some news and notables …

SECTION 3

Solanco 35, Manheim Central 33 (OT) — The host Golden Mules tossed a monkey wrench into the section hunt, out-scoring the Barons 4-2 in OT to jumble the standings. Jade Eshelman and Nikki Trout paced a balanced attack with 9 points apiece for Solanco, which overcame a 16-11 halftime deficit with a 20-15 second-half edge to force OT. Maddie Knier scored 15 points for Central. It was the first OT game involving L-L League squads this winter. In Section 3, Cocalico (4-1) is out front, followed closely by Lampeter-Strasburg (5-2) and Manheim Central (4-3). Solanco (2-4) is still looking up at the lead pack, but the Mules are the back-to-back reigning section champs, and plenty motivated to play spoiler if need be.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SECTION 5

Lancaster Mennonite 98, Octorara 17 — Towson University recruit Mariah Wilson bucketed a career-high 40 points, Jayla Rivera scored a career-high 18 points, Sheyenne King popped in a career-high 14 points, and the host Blazers (7-0, 8-3) bolted to a 24-0 first-quarter lead and cruised from there to remain alone in first place atop the Section 5 chase with their third victory in a row. Ja’syah James scored a season-high 13 points for the Braves (0-6, 0-8).

Columbia 62, Pequea Valley 42 — Brie Droege (18 points), Brooke Droege (15 points) and Jada Dyson (season-best 12 points) paced the host Crimson Tide, which used a 21-6 second-quarter clip for a 34-22 halftime cushion against the Braves. Columbia (4-1, 5-2) remained alone in second place in the section hunt. Brooke Liney scored 12 points for PV (1-5, 1-6).

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

NONLEAGUE

Cedar Crest 35, Garden Spot 31 — The Spartans were rolling right along, ahead 22-10 at the half. But the host Falcons, the Section 1 co-leaders with Hempfield, punched back with a 12-4 third-quarter run, and then Cedar Crest (6-2) closed the game on a 13-5 spree to rally past shell-shocked Garden Spot. Reese Glover drilled three 3-pointers and scored 13 points for the Falcons, who bagged their third straight victory. Meanwhile, Erin Gonzalez bottomed out three 3’s of her own and led the Spartans (0-8) with 17 points.

Elco 46, Conrad Weiser 37 — The Raiders made a short bus ride over to Robesonia and KO’d the host Scouts as Amanda Smith (19 points) and Kailey Eckhart (12 points) led the way in the scoring department. Elco (7-3) opened up a 17-12 halftime edge, and used a 15-9 third-quarter spurt to fend off Weiser for the Raiders’ third victory in a row.

Also Thursday, host Cocalico had a 21-2 first-half run to open up some breathing room, and then the Eagles fended off Lampeter-Strasburg in the second half to take over sole possession of first place in the Section 3 standings. Here’s the game story …

* Penn Manor returns to the court Friday for the first time since Jan. 22 when the Comets welcome Manheim Township for a Section 1 clash. That leaves Donegal, Conestoga Valley and Lancaster Catholic on the sidelines. … Will the doors to the L-L League’s 1,000-point club swing open Friday? Perhaps. Lebanon senior Giahny Correa is at 980 points, leaving her 20 shy of 1,000 when the Cedars head to Lititz for a Section 2 clash vs. Warwick. Lebanon is at home on Saturday against Oley Valley, so there’s a great shot Correa will join the grand club in the next couple of days. … This game suddenly got some major juice: Solanco at Cocalico on Friday is intriguing; the Eagles took over sole possession of first place Thursday with a win over L-S, so now Cocalico will lug around some bull’s-eyes down the stretch. As mentioned, the Mules picked off Manheim Central, which had won seven out of eight and was on Cocalico’s and L-S’s heels. Throw out Solanco’s record; the Mules have nothing to lose. They’re also having a busy 72 hours: Solanco beat Central on Thursday, the Mules go to Cocalico on Friday, and then they play at home at high-noon on Saturday vs. Section 5 solo leader Lancaster Mennonite. That’s a lot of hoops. … Linden Hall, the back-to-back reigning D3-2A champ, continues its independent schedule with a trip to Myerstown on Friday to take on Elco, which is alone in second place in Section 4 behind Lancaster Catholic, which is idle until Feb. 12. … And this intriguing Section 5 game on Friday: Columbia heads to Annville-Cleona, and the winner there remains on Mennonite’s heels. It’s been a while since the Tide or the Dutchmen has played in an early-February, playoff-atmosphere kind of a game. That will change Friday night.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Manheim Township at Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.

McCaskey at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 2

Lebanon at Warwick, 7 p.m.

SECTION 3

Solanco at Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 5

Pequea Valley at Lancaster Country Day, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Annville-Cleona, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

NONLEAGUE

Linden Hall at Elco, 7 p.m.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage