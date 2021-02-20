It was a busy Saturday on L-L League girls basketball courts around the area, with head-to-head section games, crossover games and nonleague games aplenty dotting the schedule. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest 49, Penn Manor 33 — Reese Glover popped in 15 points — including 9-for-10 at the foul line — Sarah Batra added 10 points, and the host Falcons outscore the Comets 30-12 in the second half to complete their comeback. Lily Sugra scored 10 points for Penn Manor, which had a 21-19 lead at the half, but couldn’t slow down Cedar Crest’s second-half charge.

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVER

Ephrata 71, McCaskey 40 — That’s four wins in a row for the host Mountaineers, who poured in 52 points over the middle two quarters to subdue the Red Tornado. Olivia Fedorshak and Jasmine Griffin popped in 20 points apiece, and Mallory Kline bucketed a season-best 13 points to pace Ephrata (7-1, 10-3), which had a 26-2 third-quarter blitz to blow the game wide open. Alani Bosque (14 points) and Anisha Sepulveda (11 points with three 3’s) keyed McCaskey (0-8, 1-11).

SECTION 4

Lancaster Catholic 59, Donegal 29 — The Crusaders took care of their end of the bargain, setting up Monday’s big showdown. Naomi Zulueta booked a season-high 12 points, and Catholic raced out to a 23-7 first-quarter lead, led 36-19 at the break and never looked back, setting up this simple scenario: The Crusaders (5-0, 9-2) lead Elco (4-1) by a game in the Section 4 hunt, and the Raiders are at Catholic on Monday. If the Crusaders win, they’re the outright section champs. If Elco wins, the team’s would be declared co-champs, and the Catholic and Elco would square off Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Warwick in a 1-game playoff to determine who goes to the L-L League playoff bracket. Saturday, Sophia Floyd popped in 8 points for Donegal (0-6, 0-11).

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVERS

Solanco 55, Northern Lebanon 32 — Nikki Trout popped in a season-high 16 points, and the host Golden Mules closed the game on a 17-2 spree to KO the Vikings in Quarryville. Northern Lebanon was within 29-25 at the break, but Solanco (2-6, 8-10) had a huge second half, outscoring the Vikes 26-7 to earn the dub. Emily Hauck (season-high 14 points) and Ashlyn Messinger (11 points) led Northern Lebanon (2-4, 6-8). Trout has five double-digit scoring games in a row, and she’s scoring at a 12.6 clip over that stretch for Solanco.

Elco 53, Lampeter-Strasburg 42 — The Raiders had three players score in double-digits — Amanda Smith (16 points), Kailey Eckhart (13 points) and Ashley Yoh (12 points) — and Elco (12-5) went 23-for-27 from the foul line to push past the host Pioneers. L-S was within 32-29 at the end of the third quarter, but the Raiders — who won their third game in a row, and for the fifth time in their last six games — had a 21-point fourth-quarter outburst to win it. Emma Drouillard scored 9 points for the Pioneers (6-2, 7-5).

SECTION 5

Columbia 67, Octorara 9 — Make that five wins in a row for the host Crimson Tide, which sailed to a 23-0 first-quarter lead and topped the Braves. It was a balanced offense attack for Columbia (8-2, 13-3); Morgan Bigler (season-high 18 points), Brie Droege (18 points) and Brooke Droege (15 points) led the way; the Droege twins have now scored in double-digits in all 16 of the Tide’s games. Ja’syah James scored 4 points for Octorara (0-8, 0-10).

NONLEAGUE

Garden Spot 48, Lebanon 43 — The Spartans continue to sizzle with a late-season hot-streak. Taylor Soehner bucketed 18 points, Erin Gonzalez chipped in with 15 points, and host Garden Spot outscored the Cedars 24-21 in the second half for their fourth win in the last five games — after a 0-11 start. This was a 32-32 game heading into the fourth quarter, and the Spartans (1-7, 4-12) got the last run. Giahny Correa bottomed out three 3’s and scored 22 points for Lebanon (1-7, 2-14). Meanwhile, Soehner was coming off a career-high 19-point effort in a win over Northern Lebanon on Friday; she’s scoring at a 15.2 clip over the last six games. Garden Spot’s lone loss during its hot spree was at Section 3 champ Cocalico.

Pequea Valley 51, Susquenita 42 — In a rematch of last year’s D3-3A third-place game — also won by the Braves — Brooke Liney drilled four 3’s and scored 16 points, Shania Stoltzfus popped in a career-high 13 points, and Sarah Arment chipped in with 10 points for host PV, which closed the game on a 13-0 blitz and beat the Blackhawks. The Braves had a 14-4 second-quarter spurt for a 30-18 halftime edge, then withstood Susquenita’s third-quarter rally with a fast finish.

Harrisburg Christian 84, Lancaster Country Day 43 — The Cougars gassed up the bus and headed over to Harrisburg to take on the top-ranked team in the D3-1A power ratings. And HC certainly played like it, putting up three quarters of 20 or more points on the way to the W. Country Day (5-9) trailed 46-22 at the break and couldn’t recover. Genesis Meadows was able to pour in a career-high 30 points with three 3’s for the Cougars.

Also Saturday, in the game-and-a-half that everyone has been waiting for, Elizabethtown took a pair of games from Conestoga Valley — in a new, last-minute venue — to earn a co-title in the Section 2 race with Ephrata. Here’s the game story …

